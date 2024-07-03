Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹3,051.05
Prev. Close₹3,051.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,716.19
Day's High₹3,103
Day's Low₹2,832.5
52 Week's High₹3,700
52 Week's Low₹2,539.7
Book Value₹483.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,929.55
P/E51.88
EPS58.79
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.77
17.1
17.1
17.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
745.51
760.38
661.42
637.29
Net Worth
762.28
777.48
678.52
654.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,465.93
4,783.37
3,440.74
2,990.25
yoy growth (%)
-6.63
39.02
15.06
19.37
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4,327.31
-4,580.18
-3,319.42
-2,901.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
91.34
95.01
70.62
48.86
Depreciation
-15.12
-14.73
-3.72
-3.98
Tax paid
-7.27
-53.43
1.92
0.67
Working capital
118.41
-8.87
-89.46
-126.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.63
39.02
15.06
19.37
Op profit growth
-14.35
46.42
68.17
17.07
EBIT growth
-6.34
44.57
44.17
31.97
Net profit growth
102.17
-42.69
46.45
104
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,321.53
7,870
6,479.82
4,881.46
5,200.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,321.53
7,870
6,479.82
4,881.46
5,200.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
49.69
43.94
19.73
34.72
30.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Narayan Ramachandran
ED / MD / Promoter
Ashok Kumar Nedurumalli
Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
Manish Sabharwal
Non Executive Director
RITUPARNA CHAKRABORTY
Independent Director
Latika Pradhan
Independent Director
V Raghunathan
Lead Independent Non Executive
Zarir Batliwala
Independent Director
MEKIN MAHESHWARI
Independent Director
Meenakshi Nevatia
Independent Director
Subramaniam Somasundaram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alaka Chanda
Reports by Team Lease Services Ltd
Summary
TeamLease Services Limited is one of Indias leading providers of human resource services in the organized segment, delivering a broad range of human resource services to various industries. The companys services span the entire supply chain of human resources in India, covering 3 Es - Employment, Employability and Education. The Company provides a gamut of HR services that include Staffing Services, Temporary Recruitment, Permanent Recruitment, Payroll Process Outsourcing, Regulatory Compliance Services, Vocational Training / Education and Assessments. TeamLease Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on February 02, 2000 with Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India under the name India Life Chakravarti Actuarial Services Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Team Lease Services Private Limited on January 24, 2002. The Company got converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Team Lease Services Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on May 15, 2015. Further, the name of Company was changed to TeamLease Services Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on July 24, 2015. In 2010, the company acquired IIJT. In 2011, the company entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Gujarat to establish a private university and also co-founded Indian Staffing Federation to professionalise the Indian staffing industry. The company also entered
The Team Lease Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2939.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Team Lease Services Ltd is ₹4929.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Team Lease Services Ltd is 51.88 and 6.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Team Lease Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Team Lease Services Ltd is ₹2539.7 and ₹3700 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Team Lease Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.17%, 3 Years at -10.01%, 1 Year at -4.17%, 6 Month at 5.65%, 3 Month at -0.41% and 1 Month at 5.71%.
