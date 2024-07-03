Summary

TeamLease Services Limited is one of Indias leading providers of human resource services in the organized segment, delivering a broad range of human resource services to various industries. The companys services span the entire supply chain of human resources in India, covering 3 Es - Employment, Employability and Education. The Company provides a gamut of HR services that include Staffing Services, Temporary Recruitment, Permanent Recruitment, Payroll Process Outsourcing, Regulatory Compliance Services, Vocational Training / Education and Assessments. TeamLease Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on February 02, 2000 with Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India under the name India Life Chakravarti Actuarial Services Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Team Lease Services Private Limited on January 24, 2002. The Company got converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Team Lease Services Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on May 15, 2015. Further, the name of Company was changed to TeamLease Services Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on July 24, 2015. In 2010, the company acquired IIJT. In 2011, the company entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Gujarat to establish a private university and also co-founded Indian Staffing Federation to professionalise the Indian staffing industry. The company also entered

