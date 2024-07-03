iifl-logo-icon 1
Team Lease Services Ltd Share Price

2,939.7
(-3.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,051.05
  • Day's High3,103
  • 52 Wk High3,700
  • Prev. Close3,051.05
  • Day's Low2,832.5
  • 52 Wk Low 2,539.7
  • Turnover (lac)3,716.19
  • P/E51.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value483.76
  • EPS58.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,929.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Team Lease Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

3,051.05

Prev. Close

3,051.05

Turnover(Lac.)

3,716.19

Day's High

3,103

Day's Low

2,832.5

52 Week's High

3,700

52 Week's Low

2,539.7

Book Value

483.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,929.55

P/E

51.88

EPS

58.79

Divi. Yield

0

Team Lease Services Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Team Lease Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Team Lease Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.81%

Foreign: 23.80%

Indian: 7.80%

Non-Promoter- 59.33%

Institutions: 59.32%

Non-Institutions: 9.03%

Custodian: 0.03%

Share Price

Team Lease Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.77

17.1

17.1

17.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

745.51

760.38

661.42

637.29

Net Worth

762.28

777.48

678.52

654.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,465.93

4,783.37

3,440.74

2,990.25

yoy growth (%)

-6.63

39.02

15.06

19.37

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4,327.31

-4,580.18

-3,319.42

-2,901.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

91.34

95.01

70.62

48.86

Depreciation

-15.12

-14.73

-3.72

-3.98

Tax paid

-7.27

-53.43

1.92

0.67

Working capital

118.41

-8.87

-89.46

-126.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.63

39.02

15.06

19.37

Op profit growth

-14.35

46.42

68.17

17.07

EBIT growth

-6.34

44.57

44.17

31.97

Net profit growth

102.17

-42.69

46.45

104

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,321.53

7,870

6,479.82

4,881.46

5,200.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,321.53

7,870

6,479.82

4,881.46

5,200.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

49.69

43.94

19.73

34.72

30.84

Team Lease Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Team Lease Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Narayan Ramachandran

ED / MD / Promoter

Ashok Kumar Nedurumalli

Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir

Manish Sabharwal

Non Executive Director

RITUPARNA CHAKRABORTY

Independent Director

Latika Pradhan

Independent Director

V Raghunathan

Lead Independent Non Executive

Zarir Batliwala

Independent Director

MEKIN MAHESHWARI

Independent Director

Meenakshi Nevatia

Independent Director

Subramaniam Somasundaram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alaka Chanda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Team Lease Services Ltd

Summary

TeamLease Services Limited is one of Indias leading providers of human resource services in the organized segment, delivering a broad range of human resource services to various industries. The companys services span the entire supply chain of human resources in India, covering 3 Es - Employment, Employability and Education. The Company provides a gamut of HR services that include Staffing Services, Temporary Recruitment, Permanent Recruitment, Payroll Process Outsourcing, Regulatory Compliance Services, Vocational Training / Education and Assessments. TeamLease Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on February 02, 2000 with Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India under the name India Life Chakravarti Actuarial Services Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Team Lease Services Private Limited on January 24, 2002. The Company got converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Team Lease Services Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on May 15, 2015. Further, the name of Company was changed to TeamLease Services Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on July 24, 2015. In 2010, the company acquired IIJT. In 2011, the company entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Gujarat to establish a private university and also co-founded Indian Staffing Federation to professionalise the Indian staffing industry. The company also entered
Company FAQs

What is the Team Lease Services Ltd share price today?

The Team Lease Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2939.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Team Lease Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Team Lease Services Ltd is ₹4929.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Team Lease Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Team Lease Services Ltd is 51.88 and 6.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Team Lease Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Team Lease Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Team Lease Services Ltd is ₹2539.7 and ₹3700 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Team Lease Services Ltd?

Team Lease Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.17%, 3 Years at -10.01%, 1 Year at -4.17%, 6 Month at 5.65%, 3 Month at -0.41% and 1 Month at 5.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Team Lease Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Team Lease Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.61 %
Institutions - 59.32 %
Public - 9.03 %

