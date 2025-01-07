iifl-logo-icon 1
Team Lease Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,856.55
(-2.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,465.93

4,783.37

3,440.74

2,990.25

yoy growth (%)

-6.63

39.02

15.06

19.37

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4,327.31

-4,580.18

-3,319.42

-2,901.14

As % of sales

96.89

95.75

96.47

97.02

Other costs

-74.57

-128.4

-70.24

-58.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.66

2.68

2.04

1.96

Operating profit

64.04

74.78

51.07

30.36

OPM

1.43

1.56

1.48

1.01

Depreciation

-15.12

-14.73

-3.72

-3.98

Interest expense

-5.77

-8.68

-1.1

-0.88

Other income

48.19

43.65

24.38

23.37

Profit before tax

91.34

95.01

70.62

48.86

Taxes

-7.27

-53.43

1.92

0.67

Tax rate

-7.96

-56.23

2.73

1.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

84.07

41.58

72.55

49.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

84.07

41.58

72.55

49.54

yoy growth (%)

102.17

-42.69

46.45

104

NPM

1.88

0.86

2.1

1.65

