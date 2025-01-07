Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,465.93
4,783.37
3,440.74
2,990.25
yoy growth (%)
-6.63
39.02
15.06
19.37
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4,327.31
-4,580.18
-3,319.42
-2,901.14
As % of sales
96.89
95.75
96.47
97.02
Other costs
-74.57
-128.4
-70.24
-58.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.66
2.68
2.04
1.96
Operating profit
64.04
74.78
51.07
30.36
OPM
1.43
1.56
1.48
1.01
Depreciation
-15.12
-14.73
-3.72
-3.98
Interest expense
-5.77
-8.68
-1.1
-0.88
Other income
48.19
43.65
24.38
23.37
Profit before tax
91.34
95.01
70.62
48.86
Taxes
-7.27
-53.43
1.92
0.67
Tax rate
-7.96
-56.23
2.73
1.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
84.07
41.58
72.55
49.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
84.07
41.58
72.55
49.54
yoy growth (%)
102.17
-42.69
46.45
104
NPM
1.88
0.86
2.1
1.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.