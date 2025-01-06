iifl-logo-icon 1
Team Lease Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,939.7
(-3.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Team Lease Services Ltd

Team Lease Serv. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

91.34

95.01

70.62

48.86

Depreciation

-15.12

-14.73

-3.72

-3.98

Tax paid

-7.27

-53.43

1.92

0.67

Working capital

118.41

-8.87

-89.46

-126.97

Other operating items

Operating

187.35

17.98

-20.62

-81.41

Capital expenditure

-18.36

86.8

1.72

-20.88

Free cash flow

168.99

104.78

-18.9

-102.29

Equity raised

1,104.91

925.67

684.28

584.79

Investing

87.06

85.39

92.17

107.01

Financing

-0.1

108.57

0

-19.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,360.86

1,224.41

757.54

570.15

