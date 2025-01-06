Team Lease Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
91.34
95.01
70.62
48.86
Depreciation
-15.12
-14.73
-3.72
-3.98
Tax paid
-7.27
-53.43
1.92
0.67
Working capital
118.41
-8.87
-89.46
-126.97
Other operating items
Operating
187.35
17.98
-20.62
-81.41
Capital expenditure
-18.36
86.8
1.72
-20.88
Free cash flow
168.99
104.78
-18.9
-102.29
Equity raised
1,104.91
925.67
684.28
584.79
Investing
87.06
85.39
92.17
107.01
Financing
-0.1
108.57
0
-19.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,360.86
1,224.41
757.54
570.15
