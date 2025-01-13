Team Lease Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.77
17.1
17.1
17.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
745.51
760.38
661.42
637.29
Net Worth
762.28
777.48
678.52
654.39
Minority Interest
Debt
82.35
85.65
53.3
21.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
1.03
0
Total Liabilities
844.63
863.13
732.85
675.45
Fixed Assets
102.29
103.39
54.06
42.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
337.25
528.13
374.39
374
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.67
6.54
7.95
7.95
Networking Capital
74.67
51.55
55.51
-12.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
303.36
250.77
242.04
215.94
Debtor Days
17.64
Other Current Assets
656.79
530.43
457.84
355.26
Sundry Creditors
-22.17
-26.19
-21.88
-23.25
Creditor Days
1.9
Other Current Liabilities
-863.31
-703.46
-622.48
-560.79
Cash
324.75
173.52
240.92
264.03
Total Assets
844.63
863.13
732.84
675.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.