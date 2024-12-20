|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Teamlease Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TeamLease: - Intimation on Board Meeting for proposed Acquisition(s)
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|Teamlease Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TeamLease - Intimation of Q2 Board Meeting for Financial Year 24-25 TeamLease: Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Q2 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|Teamlease Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of our Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 amongst other routine matters. TeamLease: Outcome of Q1FY25 Board Meeting held on July 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Teamlease Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TeamLease - Intimation of Q4 Board Meeting for Financial Year 23-24 TeamLease - Outcome of Q4FY24 Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Teamlease Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TeamLease: Intimation on Q3 Board Meeting for Financial Year 23-24 TeamLease: Outcome of Q3FY24 Board Meeting held on January 30, 2024 TeamLease: Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
