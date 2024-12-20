iifl-logo-icon 1
Team Lease Serv. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Teamlease Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TeamLease: - Intimation on Board Meeting for proposed Acquisition(s)
Board Meeting6 Nov 20249 Oct 2024
Teamlease Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TeamLease - Intimation of Q2 Board Meeting for Financial Year 24-25 TeamLease: Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Q2 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
Teamlease Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of our Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 amongst other routine matters. TeamLease: Outcome of Q1FY25 Board Meeting held on July 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20248 May 2024
Teamlease Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TeamLease - Intimation of Q4 Board Meeting for Financial Year 23-24 TeamLease - Outcome of Q4FY24 Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Teamlease Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TeamLease: Intimation on Q3 Board Meeting for Financial Year 23-24 TeamLease: Outcome of Q3FY24 Board Meeting held on January 30, 2024 TeamLease: Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

