Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Teamlease Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TeamLease: - Intimation on Board Meeting for proposed Acquisition(s)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 9 Oct 2024

Teamlease Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TeamLease - Intimation of Q2 Board Meeting for Financial Year 24-25 TeamLease: Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Q2 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Teamlease Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of our Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 amongst other routine matters. TeamLease: Outcome of Q1FY25 Board Meeting held on July 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 8 May 2024

Teamlease Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TeamLease - Intimation of Q4 Board Meeting for Financial Year 23-24 TeamLease - Outcome of Q4FY24 Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024