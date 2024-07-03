iifl-logo-icon 1
JITF Infra Logistics Ltd Share Price

653.75
(-5.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:45 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open694.85
  • Day's High694.85
  • 52 Wk High1,215
  • Prev. Close692.75
  • Day's Low633.05
  • 52 Wk Low 439.1
  • Turnover (lac)565.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value124.73
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,680.38
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

694.85

Prev. Close

692.75

Turnover(Lac.)

565.28

Day's High

694.85

Day's Low

633.05

52 Week's High

1,215

52 Week's Low

439.1

Book Value

124.73

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,680.38

P/E

0

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jun, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.37%

Foreign: 25.37%

Indian: 37.64%

Non-Promoter- 2.73%

Institutions: 2.73%

Non-Institutions: 34.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.14

5.14

5.14

5.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

315.29

315.11

315.08

314.87

Net Worth

320.43

320.25

320.22

320.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.58

1.6

0

0.53

yoy growth (%)

61.44

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.73

-1.74

-1.39

-0.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.22

0.22

0.19

2.37

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.04

0

-0.81

Working capital

-0.43

0.63

1.02

0.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

61.44

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

-160.03

-64.19

184.19

4,428.57

EBIT growth

-10.51

12.72

-82.38

-24.23

Net profit growth

-4.51

-7.46

-87.71

-23.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,535.18

1,590.29

1,234.79

928.94

845.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,535.18

1,590.29

1,234.79

928.94

845.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

113.84

13.93

9.03

8.48

7.15

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JITF Infra Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Raj Kamal Aggarwal

Independent Director

Girish Sharma

Independent Director

Dhananjaya Pati Tripathi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alok Kumar.

Whole-time Director

Amarendra Kumar Sinha

Non Executive Director

ARUN KUMAR KHOSLA

Non Executive Director

KANIKA SHARMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JITF Infra Logistics Ltd

Summary

JITF Infra Logistics Limited was incorporated on January 3, 2008. The Company is presently engaged in the business activities of rail, water and urban infrastructure in India and abroad and to act as technical, engineering, management consultants and/or provider of managerial and technical manpower services. The Company is redefining existing norms in the areas of water, wastewater & solid waste management, logistics and transportation equipment fabrication. The Companys first Waste-to-Energy (WtE) facility at Okhla, New Delhi became commercially operational since January, 2012. During the year 2016-17, by Composite Scheme of Arrangement among the Company, Jindal Saw Limited, JITF Shipyards Limited and JITFWaterways Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors, which became effective on August 5, 2016, the following businesses being run by Jindal Saw Limited through various subsidiaries were merged into the Company consisting of Waste to Energy Business, Manufacturing of Railway Freight Wagons and Heavy Engineering Components; and Water Infrastructure Businesses. In consideration of demerger of above business, Company allotted its equity shares of Rs 2 each to the shareholders of the Jindal Saw Limited on August 27, 2016 in the ratio of 50 shares for every 622 equity shares of Rs 2 each held in the Jindal Saw Limited. The above shares were listed in National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited on 27th February, 2017.The initial capacity of Waste to Ene
Company FAQs

What is the JITF Infra Logistics Ltd share price today?

The JITF Infra Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹653.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of JITF Infra Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JITF Infra Logistics Ltd is ₹1680.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JITF Infra Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JITF Infra Logistics Ltd is 0 and 5.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JITF Infra Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JITF Infra Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JITF Infra Logistics Ltd is ₹439.1 and ₹1215 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JITF Infra Logistics Ltd?

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 152.12%, 3 Years at 75.03%, 1 Year at 21.47%, 6 Month at -15.88%, 3 Month at -20.72% and 1 Month at -10.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JITF Infra Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JITF Infra Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.03 %
Institutions - 2.73 %
Public - 34.24 %

