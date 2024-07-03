Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹694.85
Prev. Close₹692.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹565.28
Day's High₹694.85
Day's Low₹633.05
52 Week's High₹1,215
52 Week's Low₹439.1
Book Value₹124.73
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,680.38
P/E0
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
315.29
315.11
315.08
314.87
Net Worth
320.43
320.25
320.22
320.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.58
1.6
0
0.53
yoy growth (%)
61.44
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.73
-1.74
-1.39
-0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.22
0.22
0.19
2.37
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.04
0
-0.81
Working capital
-0.43
0.63
1.02
0.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
61.44
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
-160.03
-64.19
184.19
4,428.57
EBIT growth
-10.51
12.72
-82.38
-24.23
Net profit growth
-4.51
-7.46
-87.71
-23.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,535.18
1,590.29
1,234.79
928.94
845.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,535.18
1,590.29
1,234.79
928.94
845.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
113.84
13.93
9.03
8.48
7.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Raj Kamal Aggarwal
Independent Director
Girish Sharma
Independent Director
Dhananjaya Pati Tripathi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alok Kumar.
Whole-time Director
Amarendra Kumar Sinha
Non Executive Director
ARUN KUMAR KHOSLA
Non Executive Director
KANIKA SHARMA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
JITF Infra Logistics Limited was incorporated on January 3, 2008. The Company is presently engaged in the business activities of rail, water and urban infrastructure in India and abroad and to act as technical, engineering, management consultants and/or provider of managerial and technical manpower services. The Company is redefining existing norms in the areas of water, wastewater & solid waste management, logistics and transportation equipment fabrication. The Companys first Waste-to-Energy (WtE) facility at Okhla, New Delhi became commercially operational since January, 2012. During the year 2016-17, by Composite Scheme of Arrangement among the Company, Jindal Saw Limited, JITF Shipyards Limited and JITFWaterways Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors, which became effective on August 5, 2016, the following businesses being run by Jindal Saw Limited through various subsidiaries were merged into the Company consisting of Waste to Energy Business, Manufacturing of Railway Freight Wagons and Heavy Engineering Components; and Water Infrastructure Businesses. In consideration of demerger of above business, Company allotted its equity shares of Rs 2 each to the shareholders of the Jindal Saw Limited on August 27, 2016 in the ratio of 50 shares for every 622 equity shares of Rs 2 each held in the Jindal Saw Limited. The above shares were listed in National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited on 27th February, 2017.The initial capacity of Waste to Ene
Read More
The JITF Infra Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹653.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JITF Infra Logistics Ltd is ₹1680.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JITF Infra Logistics Ltd is 0 and 5.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JITF Infra Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JITF Infra Logistics Ltd is ₹439.1 and ₹1215 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JITF Infra Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 152.12%, 3 Years at 75.03%, 1 Year at 21.47%, 6 Month at -15.88%, 3 Month at -20.72% and 1 Month at -10.69%.
