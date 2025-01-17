Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.88
111.38
-26.34
22.68
Op profit growth
-1.76
-378.9
1,829.84
-93.71
EBIT growth
1.2
-235.09
126.57
-42.23
Net profit growth
10.86
-13.28
41.41
-0.12
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.61
10.75
-8.14
-0.31
EBIT margin
8.08
8.77
-13.73
-4.46
Net profit margin
-16.22
-16.08
-39.2
-20.41
RoCE
4.25
5.37
-4.98
-2.47
RoNW
6.87
10.96
32.07
68.51
RoA
-2.13
-2.46
-3.55
-2.83
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-52.69
-53.01
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-67.43
-62.02
-73.65
-53.11
Book value per share
-242.81
-183.6
-57.68
-37.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.14
-0.1
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.11
-0.08
-0.47
-1.37
P/B
-0.03
-0.02
-0.34
-1.95
EV/EBIDTA
23.88
20.44
-56.14
876.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-4.13
8.18
-16.98
-20.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
99.86
85.04
157.16
123.95
Inventory days
40.03
36.83
82.59
76.43
Creditor days
-115.16
-87.71
-78.85
-98.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.34
-0.37
0.41
0.2
Net debt / equity
-3.7
-4.2
-7.88
-10.91
Net debt / op. profit
25.91
21.82
-35.86
-621.8
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.41
-62.26
-50.54
-66.27
Employee costs
-6.78
-7.22
-12.72
-9.45
Other costs
-25.18
-19.76
-44.87
-24.58
