JITF Infra Logistics Ltd Key Ratios

603.55
(2.18%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.88

111.38

-26.34

22.68

Op profit growth

-1.76

-378.9

1,829.84

-93.71

EBIT growth

1.2

-235.09

126.57

-42.23

Net profit growth

10.86

-13.28

41.41

-0.12

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.61

10.75

-8.14

-0.31

EBIT margin

8.08

8.77

-13.73

-4.46

Net profit margin

-16.22

-16.08

-39.2

-20.41

RoCE

4.25

5.37

-4.98

-2.47

RoNW

6.87

10.96

32.07

68.51

RoA

-2.13

-2.46

-3.55

-2.83

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-52.69

-53.01

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-67.43

-62.02

-73.65

-53.11

Book value per share

-242.81

-183.6

-57.68

-37.41

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.14

-0.1

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.11

-0.08

-0.47

-1.37

P/B

-0.03

-0.02

-0.34

-1.95

EV/EBIDTA

23.88

20.44

-56.14

876.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-4.13

8.18

-16.98

-20.69

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

99.86

85.04

157.16

123.95

Inventory days

40.03

36.83

82.59

76.43

Creditor days

-115.16

-87.71

-78.85

-98.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.34

-0.37

0.41

0.2

Net debt / equity

-3.7

-4.2

-7.88

-10.91

Net debt / op. profit

25.91

21.82

-35.86

-621.8

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.41

-62.26

-50.54

-66.27

Employee costs

-6.78

-7.22

-12.72

-9.45

Other costs

-25.18

-19.76

-44.87

-24.58

