JITF Infra Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.22
0.22
0.19
2.37
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.04
0
-0.81
Working capital
-0.43
0.63
1.02
0.54
Other operating items
Operating
-0.26
0.8
1.21
2.09
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Free cash flow
-0.25
0.81
1.22
2.09
Equity raised
629.39
628.69
627.89
624.7
Investing
0
0
0
32.17
Financing
3.3
3.86
3.07
1.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
632.43
633.36
632.18
660.13
