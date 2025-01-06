iifl-logo-icon 1
JITF Infra Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

653.75
(-5.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:45 PM

JITF Infra Logis FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.22

0.22

0.19

2.37

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.04

0

-0.81

Working capital

-0.43

0.63

1.02

0.54

Other operating items

Operating

-0.26

0.8

1.21

2.09

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Free cash flow

-0.25

0.81

1.22

2.09

Equity raised

629.39

628.69

627.89

624.7

Investing

0

0

0

32.17

Financing

3.3

3.86

3.07

1.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

632.43

633.36

632.18

660.13

