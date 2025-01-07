Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.58
1.6
0
0.53
yoy growth (%)
61.44
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.73
-1.74
-1.39
-0.31
As % of sales
66.95
108.91
0
59.05
Other costs
-0.42
-0.56
-0.58
-0.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.58
35.35
0
172.31
Operating profit
0.42
-0.7
-1.98
-0.69
OPM
16.46
-44.26
0
-131.36
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.2
-0.25
-0.23
-0.04
Other income
0
1.19
2.4
3.12
Profit before tax
0.22
0.22
0.19
2.37
Taxes
-0.05
-0.04
0
-0.81
Tax rate
-25.81
-20.98
-1.13
-34.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.16
0.17
0.19
1.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.16
0.17
0.19
1.55
yoy growth (%)
-4.51
-7.46
-87.71
-23.39
NPM
6.54
11.06
0
293.78
No Record Found
