JITF Infra Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

649.8
(-0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR JITF Infra Logistics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.58

1.6

0

0.53

yoy growth (%)

61.44

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.73

-1.74

-1.39

-0.31

As % of sales

66.95

108.91

0

59.05

Other costs

-0.42

-0.56

-0.58

-0.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.58

35.35

0

172.31

Operating profit

0.42

-0.7

-1.98

-0.69

OPM

16.46

-44.26

0

-131.36

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.2

-0.25

-0.23

-0.04

Other income

0

1.19

2.4

3.12

Profit before tax

0.22

0.22

0.19

2.37

Taxes

-0.05

-0.04

0

-0.81

Tax rate

-25.81

-20.98

-1.13

-34.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.16

0.17

0.19

1.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.16

0.17

0.19

1.55

yoy growth (%)

-4.51

-7.46

-87.71

-23.39

NPM

6.54

11.06

0

293.78

