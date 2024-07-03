JITF Infra Logistics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,408.29
955.63
830.26
496.16
602.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,408.29
955.63
830.26
496.16
602.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.02
6.38
7.19
4.24
4.49
Total Income
2,427.31
962.01
837.45
500.4
606.59
Total Expenditure
2,025.76
788.61
731.1
423.37
511.57
PBIDT
401.54
173.4
106.35
77.03
95.02
Interest
235.56
228.26
185.04
163.46
148.32
PBDT
165.98
-54.86
-78.69
-86.43
-53.3
Depreciation
63.51
39.73
21.42
17
17.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
39.64
10.16
0.76
0.21
0.17
Deferred Tax
12.95
-7.09
-1.39
-3.72
9.12
Reported Profit After Tax
49.87
-97.66
-99.48
-99.92
-80.12
Minority Interest After NP
47.02
9.93
11.23
10.59
-1.45
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.85
-107.59
-110.71
-110.51
-78.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.85
-107.59
-110.71
-110.51
-78.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.11
-41.86
-43.06
-42.99
-30.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.67
18.14
12.8
15.52
15.78
PBDTM(%)
6.89
-5.74
-9.47
-17.41
-8.85
PATM(%)
2.07
-10.21
-11.98
-20.13
-13.3
