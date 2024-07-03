JITF Infra Logistics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
480.59
464.98
875.27
842.81
720.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
480.59
464.98
875.27
842.81
720.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
149.92
31.27
52.77
5.57
15.83
Total Income
630.51
496.25
928.04
848.38
735.89
Total Expenditure
407.89
363.16
779.47
694.36
605.08
PBIDT
222.62
133.09
148.57
154.02
130.81
Interest
84.81
80.73
81.92
79.4
73.74
PBDT
137.81
52.36
66.65
74.62
57.06
Depreciation
17.95
17.71
19.56
24.39
15.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.1
8.72
7.31
12.82
15.64
Deferred Tax
1.45
2.82
-1.17
6.8
0.73
Reported Profit After Tax
113.31
23.12
40.95
30.6
25.02
Minority Interest After NP
33.04
13.48
8.39
16.94
20.9
Net Profit after Minority Interest
80.26
9.64
32.56
13.66
4.12
Extra-ordinary Items
139.05
23.49
15.71
0
8.65
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-58.79
-13.85
16.85
13.66
-4.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
31.22
3.75
12.67
5.32
1.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
46.32
28.62
16.97
18.27
18.16
PBDTM(%)
28.67
11.26
7.61
8.85
7.92
PATM(%)
23.57
4.97
4.67
3.63
3.47
No Record Found
