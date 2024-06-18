The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, the 22nd of July 2024 at 12.30 pm. at Raipur, Chhattisgarh to transact the business as per the AGM Notice to be sent to the shareholders. Intimation of 17th AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2024) Proceeding of 17th AGM OF THE COMPANY. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024) VOTING RESULTS AT 17TH AGM OF THE COMPANY (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)