|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|JITF Infralogistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 AS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|AS ATTACHED
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|JITF Infralogistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|To Approve sale of shares of Jindal Rail Infrastructure Limited, a Material Subsidiary of the Company to Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited .
|Board Meeting
|18 Jun 2024
|11 Jun 2024
|JITF Infralogistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve other business item Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|JITF Infralogistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the 4th quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 AS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|JITF Infralogistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter/9 months ended 31st December 2023 AS ATTACHED AS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|AS ATTACHED
