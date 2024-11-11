iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd Board Meeting

585
(3.34%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:19:42 AM

JITF Infra Logis CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
JITF Infralogistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 AS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
AS ATTACHED
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
JITF Infralogistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
To Approve sale of shares of Jindal Rail Infrastructure Limited, a Material Subsidiary of the Company to Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited .
Board Meeting18 Jun 202411 Jun 2024
JITF Infralogistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve other business item Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
JITF Infralogistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the 4th quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 AS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
JITF Infralogistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter/9 months ended 31st December 2023 AS ATTACHED AS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202429 Jan 2024
AS ATTACHED

JITF Infra Logis: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JITF Infra Logistics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.