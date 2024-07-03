Summary

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd was incorporated as Sea King Enterprises Private Limited at Mumbai as a Private Company on December 1, 2000 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed to Krystal Tradecom Private Limited dated February 6, 2001. The Company diversified its activities and the name of Company was changed from Krystal Tradecom Private Limited to Krystal Integrated Services Private Limited, dated May 19, 2009. As a result, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Krystal Integrated Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 4, 2023 issued by the RoC.Krystal Integrated are one of Indias leading integrated facilities management services companies in healthcare, education, public administration (state government entities, municipal bodies and other government offices), airports, railways and metro infrastructure, and retail sectors. The Company provide a comprehensive range of integrated facility management service offerings across multiple sectors. Apart from this, it provide staffing solutions and payroll management, private security, manned guarding services and catering services.The Companys strength in the market is capable to provide integrated facility management requirements, sourcing from OEMs and adoption of smart technology. They are a key solutions provider to the government sector and are among select companies to qualify for and service large,

