Krystal Integrated Services Ltd Share Price

686.95
(-5.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open725.75
  • Day's High728
  • 52 Wk High1,021.95
  • Prev. Close725.75
  • Day's Low676.6
  • 52 Wk Low 627.95
  • Turnover (lac)510
  • P/E17.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value287.8
  • EPS40.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)959.8
  • Div. Yield0.21
No Records Found

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

725.75

Prev. Close

725.75

Turnover(Lac.)

510

Day's High

728

Day's Low

676.6

52 Week's High

1,021.95

52 Week's Low

627.95

Book Value

287.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

959.8

P/E

17.8

EPS

40.78

Divi. Yield

0.21

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Krystal Integrated Services Bags ₹106 Crore BMC Contract

Krystal Integrated Services Bags ₹106 Crore BMC Contract

26 Nov 2024|11:35 AM

The contract ensures Krystal's position in urban management and public welfare, with a constant income source and enhancing its repute in government services.

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.95%

Non-Promoter- 5.84%

Institutions: 5.84%

Non-Institutions: 24.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.97

5.76

5.76

5.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

358.43

154.65

155.41

137.12

Net Worth

372.4

160.41

161.17

142.88

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,026.85

707.64

552.68

471.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,026.85

707.64

552.68

471.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8

7.97

7.5

9.99

View Annually Results

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Krystal Integrated Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Neeta Prasad Lad

Whole-time Director

Pravin Ramesh Lad

Whole Time Director & CEO

Sanjay Suryakant Dighe

Whole Time Director

Saily Prasad Lad

Whole-time Director

Shubham Prasad Lad

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Agarwal.

Independent Director

Sunder Ram Govind Raghavan Korivi

Independent Director

Yajyoti Digvijay Singh

Independent Director

Colonel Kaninika Thakur

Independent Director

Dhanya Pattahil

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Stuti Maru

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Krystal Integrated Services Ltd

Summary

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd was incorporated as Sea King Enterprises Private Limited at Mumbai as a Private Company on December 1, 2000 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed to Krystal Tradecom Private Limited dated February 6, 2001. The Company diversified its activities and the name of Company was changed from Krystal Tradecom Private Limited to Krystal Integrated Services Private Limited, dated May 19, 2009. As a result, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Krystal Integrated Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 4, 2023 issued by the RoC.Krystal Integrated are one of Indias leading integrated facilities management services companies in healthcare, education, public administration (state government entities, municipal bodies and other government offices), airports, railways and metro infrastructure, and retail sectors. The Company provide a comprehensive range of integrated facility management service offerings across multiple sectors. Apart from this, it provide staffing solutions and payroll management, private security, manned guarding services and catering services.The Companys strength in the market is capable to provide integrated facility management requirements, sourcing from OEMs and adoption of smart technology. They are a key solutions provider to the government sector and are among select companies to qualify for and service large,
Company FAQs

What is the Krystal Integrated Services Ltd share price today?

The Krystal Integrated Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹686.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd is ₹959.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd is 17.8 and 2.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krystal Integrated Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd is ₹627.95 and ₹1021.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd?

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.81%, 6 Month at -14.26%, 3 Month at 0.05% and 1 Month at -5.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.96 %
Institutions - 5.85 %
Public - 24.20 %

