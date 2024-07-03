Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹725.75
Prev. Close₹725.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹510
Day's High₹728
Day's Low₹676.6
52 Week's High₹1,021.95
52 Week's Low₹627.95
Book Value₹287.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)959.8
P/E17.8
EPS40.78
Divi. Yield0.21
The contract ensures Krystal's position in urban management and public welfare, with a constant income source and enhancing its repute in government services.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.97
5.76
5.76
5.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
358.43
154.65
155.41
137.12
Net Worth
372.4
160.41
161.17
142.88
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,026.85
707.64
552.68
471.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,026.85
707.64
552.68
471.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8
7.97
7.5
9.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Neeta Prasad Lad
Whole-time Director
Pravin Ramesh Lad
Whole Time Director & CEO
Sanjay Suryakant Dighe
Whole Time Director
Saily Prasad Lad
Whole-time Director
Shubham Prasad Lad
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Agarwal.
Independent Director
Sunder Ram Govind Raghavan Korivi
Independent Director
Yajyoti Digvijay Singh
Independent Director
Colonel Kaninika Thakur
Independent Director
Dhanya Pattahil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Stuti Maru
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
Summary
Krystal Integrated Services Ltd was incorporated as Sea King Enterprises Private Limited at Mumbai as a Private Company on December 1, 2000 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed to Krystal Tradecom Private Limited dated February 6, 2001. The Company diversified its activities and the name of Company was changed from Krystal Tradecom Private Limited to Krystal Integrated Services Private Limited, dated May 19, 2009. As a result, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Krystal Integrated Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 4, 2023 issued by the RoC.Krystal Integrated are one of Indias leading integrated facilities management services companies in healthcare, education, public administration (state government entities, municipal bodies and other government offices), airports, railways and metro infrastructure, and retail sectors. The Company provide a comprehensive range of integrated facility management service offerings across multiple sectors. Apart from this, it provide staffing solutions and payroll management, private security, manned guarding services and catering services.The Companys strength in the market is capable to provide integrated facility management requirements, sourcing from OEMs and adoption of smart technology. They are a key solutions provider to the government sector and are among select companies to qualify for and service large,
Read More
The Krystal Integrated Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹686.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd is ₹959.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd is 17.8 and 2.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krystal Integrated Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd is ₹627.95 and ₹1021.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Krystal Integrated Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.81%, 6 Month at -14.26%, 3 Month at 0.05% and 1 Month at -5.46%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.