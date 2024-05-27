To,

The Members of Krystal Integrated Services Limited (Formerly Krystal Integrated Services Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Krystal Integrated Services Limited (Formerly Krystal Integrated Services Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) read together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibili- ties in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr- Key Audit Matter ^No. Auditors Response 1. Revenue Recognition Principal audit procedures performed: The Company is primarily engaged in facility management service which majorly includes providing staffing for housekeeping services followed by manpower and security services. The Company enters into contracts with customers, these contracts are recognized over a period of time in accordance with the requirement of Ind-As 115, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" as and when the company satisfies performance obligation by rendering the promised services to its customer. The Companys invoicing cycle is on contractual pre-determ ined dates and recognized as receivables based on customer acceptances for delivery of work / attendance of resources. Revenue for the post billing period is recognized as unbilled revenues. Unbilled revenues are invoiced subsequent to the year-end based on customer acceptances. Our audit approach was a combination of test of controls and substantive procedures which included amongst others the following: Inappropriate assessment of revenue can lead to risk of revenue being recognized before satisfaction of performance obligation or overstatement of revenue and hence the " ^ timing and recognition of revenue is considered Key audit matter. • Tested the effectiveness of controls relating to accuracy and occurrence of revenues. • For a sample of contracts, tested revenue recognition by agreeing key terms used for recording revenue with terms in the signed contracts and confirmation received from customers for efforts incurred / resources deployed. • We have verified the contract periods and margins earned from the top customers. • We have verified on sample basis the recognition of contract cost vis-a-vis revenue recognition • We have inspected the credit notes/reversal if any; of revenue during the period as well as in the subsequent period before the signing of audit report • Tested unbilled revenues with subsequent invoicing based on customer acceptances. • We have circulated the independent , balance confirmation to debtors and in case of non-receipt of the responses, have carried out alternative procedures Instruments. • We have also tested the past trends of invoicing and recoverability

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Companys Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made avail- able to us after the date of this auditors report.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. •

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" to this report.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2O14, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 44 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 14 to the Standalone Financial Statements);

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(e) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed dividend for the year in the meeting dated 27th May 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable

(f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

4. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations give to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE-A

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the Krystal Integrated Services Limited (Formerly Krystal Integrated Services Private Limited) ("the Company") on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that;

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment , Right-of-use assets and Intangible assets

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right of Use Assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program, of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of Use assets so to cover all the assets in a phased manner which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company has maintained proper record of immovable properties as appears from the books of accounts. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of an examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) as disclosed under the Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) Inventories

(a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns and statements comprising stock and creditors statements, book debt statement filed by the Company with such banks are having following differences with the books of accounts, of the respective quarters: - Also refer Note No. 23 of Standalone Financial Statements.

Name of Banks Quarter Ended Particulars Amount in INR Millions Disclosed as per Statement As per Books of Accounts Difference Union Bank of India Q1 - 30th June 2023 Inventory 3.98 3.98 - Trade Payable 162.40 342.64 (180.23) Trade Receivable 1,591.29 1,738.62 (147.33) Union Bank of India Q2 - 30th Sept 2023 Inventory 4.50 4.50 - Trade Payable 288.22 487.70 (199.48) Trade Receivable 2,145.21 2,250.53 (105.32) Union Bank of India Q3 - 31st Dec 2023 Inventory 4.72 4.72 - Trade Payable 395.63 303.49 92.13 Trade Receivable 2,374.45 2,507.20 (132.75) Union Bank of India> Q4 - 31st Mar 2024 Inventory 4.82 4.82 - .. Trade Payable 532.25 435.23 97.01 Trade Receivable 2,196.02 2,260.02 (64.00)

(iii) Loans, Investments, Guarantees, Securities and Advance in Nature of Loan

(a) During the year the Company has provided loans, investments and guarantees to companies as follows:

(Rs. Millions)

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year 596.15 Particulars Loans 1 Subsidiaries 56.48 2 Joint Ventures - ¦ 3 _ Others 539.67 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 1 Subsidiaries 275.54 2 "" Joint Ventures - 3 Others 493.45

(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation except in respect of below mentioned loan repayable on demand.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of company there is no loan or advance in nature of loan granted fallen due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans / advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year to its subsidiaries details of which has been provided in the table below:

Amount in INR Mn

Particulars All Parties Promoter Related _ Parties Aggregate amounts of Loans / Advances in nature of Loan - Repayable on Demand (A) 460.70 - 383.50 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 460.70 - 383.50 Percentage of Loans / Advances in nature of Loans to the total Loans 77% 64%

(g) As confirmed to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) Compliance of Sec. 185 & 186

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans granted and investments made.

(v) Public Deposit

In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits under Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, para 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Cost Records

The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) Statutory Dues

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, it is noted that the Company has demonstrated irregularity in the timely deposit of statutory dues. However, as of 31 March 2024, there are no undisputed amounts for Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess, or other statutory dues that have been overdue for more than six months, except for the instances detailed below.

Sr No‘ Statutory Liability* Amounts (Rs in Millions) As On date 1 Provident fund 18.36 As on 31st March 2024 . 2 ESIC 3.43 As on 31st March 2024 3 Professional Tax 3.43 As on 31st March 20241 4 . MLWF 0.63 As on 31st March 2024"

*The company is following up with labour to update KYC for payment of pending dues.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Assessment Year/ (Financial Year) Amount (Rs. In Million) Amount (Rs. In Million) Forum where dispute is pending ^ The Income Tax . Act, 1961 2017-18 38.62 ITAT Order received from ITAT. The company is planning to file appeal in High Court The Income Tax Act, 1961 2017-18 20.95 ITAT Order received from ITAT. The company is planning to file appeal in High Court The Income Tax _ Act, 1961 2012-13 59.79 High Court Order awaiting disposal at High Court The Income Tax Act, 1961 2013-14 35.17 High Court Order awaiting disposal at High Court The Income Tax Act, 1961 2014-15 48.61 High Court Order awaiting disposal at High Court Provident Fund (2014-15) 63.94 Tribunal Court Appeal Provident Fund (2015-16) 55.68 Tribunal Court Appeal Provident Fund (2022-23) 29.17 Tribunal Court Appeal ESIC (2020-21) 2.75 High Court Appeal

(viii) Unrecorded Income

There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or

disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the

year. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) Application and repayment of Loans and Borrowing

(a) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or borrowings from Financial Institutions or banks.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) Application of funds rasied through public offer

(a) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilised the money raised by way of initial public offer for the purposes for which they were raised. The Company has raised funds by way of initial public offer in the month of March 2024 and the unutilized amounts as at the year ended March 31, 2024 were deposited in fixed deposits and bank account with the monitoring agency. There were no funds raised by way of further public offer (including debt instruments).

Nature of the fund raised Purpose for which funds were raised Total Amount Raised Amount utilized Unutilized balance as at balance sheet date initial Public offer Repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed of by the Company 100 100 - Funding working capital requirements of the Company 1000 200 800* Funding capital expenditure for purchase of new machinery 100 0 100** General Corporate purposes 433.69 0 433.69*

*Estimated for utilization by FY 2024-25

**There were expected contracts that got delayed due to government tendering activity and the said utilization for machinery will be

done in FY 24-25

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable

(xi) Fraud

(a) As explained to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) As explained to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As explained to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received during the year.

(xii) Nidhi company

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, para 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Related party Transaction

According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (Refer note 37)

(xiv) Internal Audit

(a) in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(a) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) Non-Cash Transaction with Directors

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, para 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) Registration U/S 45-IA of RBI Act

(a) in our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) in our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) Cash Losses:

The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) Auditors Resignation

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) Material Uncertainty in Payment of Liabilities:

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Corporate Social responsibility:

(a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, there was no unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

As there are no ongoing projects to which the Company has to transfer the unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the Balance Sheet date out of the amounts that was required to be spent during the year, to a Special Account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act till the date of our report since the time period for such transfer i.e. 30 days from the end of the financial year has not elapsed till the date of our report. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

ANNEXURE-B

THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED (FORMERLY KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Krystal Integrated Services Limited (Formerly Krystal Integrated Services Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on, the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on, the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone finan- cial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to stand- alone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.