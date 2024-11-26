Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
69.95%
69.95%
69.95%
99.99%
69.95%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
5.74%
5.84%
8.64%
0%
15.02%
Non-Institutions
24.29%
24.19%
21.39%
0%
15.02%
Total Non-Promoter
30.04%
30.04%
30.04%
0%
30.04%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The contract ensures Krystal's position in urban management and public welfare, with a constant income source and enhancing its repute in government services.Read More
