Krystal Integrated Services Secures Key Airport Contracts

4 Mar 2025 , 02:57 PM

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd (KISL) shares jumped almost 6% on Tuesday after the company announced major facilities management contracts at large airports in India. The contracts that have recently been awarded include Chennai International Airport in Tamil Nadu, Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala and Chandigarh International Airport.

KISL will deliver integrated facility management (IFM) services, constituting security, hygiene, sanitation, and operational upkeep at these airports. The firm will operate the MESS (Meals, Equipment, Sanitation and Services) of T4 Passenger Terminal at Chennai International Airport.

At 2:54 pm, shares of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd is trading at ₹446.60 which is a 5.24% gain than the previous close, and the stocks has witnessed a total of 37% dip in the last one year, and 20% dip in the last one month.

Chennai Airport operates 24*7, and the scope of work encompasses housekeeping, security management, property and building management, preventive maintenance of facilities, engineering services to ensure seamless operations of the airport.

Indian Security Forces Service updates include KISL winning SLA based Security Services Contract at Trivandrum International Airport. Security personnel for Trivandrum Airport with specialized skills will gain to accommodate precautionary measures and maintain the safety of travelers who visit the terminal.

KISL will be providing sanitization services at Chandigarh International Airport maintaining the highest hygiene standards across strategic touch points at the airport. Chandigarh Airport Sanitization Contract with the purpose of providing a clean and hygienic environment for passengers and airport employees.

Sanjay Dighe, CEO and Whole-time Director, Krystal Integrated Services, commented, “These contract wins further consolidate the company’s commitment towards enhancing security, sanitation and operational services to global state of the art standards.” He added that the new partnerships complement KISL’s ambition to create a secure and effortless experience for travellers and airport employees.

KISL continues to bolsteamits offering in thefacility management domain in India with these strategic contract wins. It is well-positioned for continued success in high growth verticals, including healthcare, education, public administration and infrastructure.

KISL operated at 2,487 customer locations in India and served 369 clients in FY24. Offering services from staffing solutions to private security, manned guarding, payroll, and catering.

4 Mar 2025|02:57 PM
4 Mar 2025|02:23 PM
4 Mar 2025|02:08 PM
4 Mar 2025|02:06 PM
4 Mar 2025|11:38 AM
Loading...

