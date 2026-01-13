Krystal secures ₹275-Crore contract from VVCMC

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd announced that it has bagged three major municipal solid waste management contracts from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC). The combined value of this contract is worth approximately ₹275 Crore. The contract extends to a period of 5-year, along with an additional three-month preparatory phase.

At around 11.40 AM, Krystal was trading 0.53% higher at ₹620, against the previous close of ₹616.75 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹639.90, and ₹616.80, respectively.

The mandates shall cover end-to-end municipal sanitation services in compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

As part of this agreement, Krystal will deliver comprehensive services including door-to-door collection, segregation, transportation of municipal solid waste, street cleaning, and cleaning of public spaces across residential, commercial, institutional, and notified public areas. The company will then transport segregated waste to authorised processing, treatment, and disposal facilities. The company will supply necessary manpower, specialised vehicles, and modern equipment to ensure uninterrupted, hygienic, and compliant services across the three wards. It shall maintain strict adherence to safety and regulatory standards.

The Vasai–Virar City Municipal Corporation is among one of Maharashtra’s fastest-growing urban regions. It highlights the increasing reliance on professional facility management partners for civic sanitation and urban infrastructure services.

