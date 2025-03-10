Krystal Integrated Services Secures PGIMER Sanitation Contract

On 10 March, shares of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd (KISL) surged nearly 3% during the trading session after the company announced that it had received a new work order from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The work is sanitation services at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The contract details were informed in a stock exchange filing by KISL, the facility management services provider.

In India’s healthcare ecosystem, the company has reiterated its commitment to providing top-quality sanitation solutions. Krystal Integrated Services will provide 1,178 trained personnel at PGIMER under the contract to ensure hygienic and clean standards here.

Sanitation services will include the following areas:

Patient rooms, operation theaters, etc.

Hygiene protocols for high-risk areas.

Outside property, such as building exteriors and common areas.

Deployment in seating areas around stadiums, waiting areas, etc., within the medical campus.

The company has not released the value of the contract. The initiative is designed to minimize infection risks and maintain a safe healthcare environment through competent professionals and cutting-edge sanitation technologies.

This contract represents a strategic accomplishment for Krystal Integrated Services to expand its footprint into the healthcare industry. The firm has undertaken large-scale sanitation projects for government hospitals, educational institutions, and public infrastructure across the country. It adapts evolving institutional needs through mechanized cleaning techniques and strict quality control measures.

KISL has established protocols for high-traffic healthcare facilities, which include:

Incident and event-based monitoring systems for the efficiency of service.

Quality auditing to ensure hygiene standards are maintained.

Follow government-required sanitization processes.

Sanjay Dighe, CEO & Whole-time Director of Krystal Integrated Services thanked PGIMER for their trust in them for the sanitation project of PGIMER. This association with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reiterates the company’s commitment towards best hygiene practices and gives wings to healthcare facilities to fly high in terms of hygiene, he added.