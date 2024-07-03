Krystal Integrated Services Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,026.85
707.64
552.68
471.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,026.85
707.64
552.68
471.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8
7.97
7.5
9.99
Total Income
1,034.85
715.61
560.17
481.28
Total Expenditure
958.17
657.8
514.68
451.14
PBIDT
76.68
57.81
45.5
30.14
Interest
11.98
9.49
8.78
9.06
PBDT
64.7
48.32
36.72
21.08
Depreciation
7.15
4.66
4.3
4.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.57
7.22
4.47
2.23
Deferred Tax
2.96
-1.98
1.81
-2.49
Reported Profit After Tax
49.03
38.41
26.15
16.65
Minority Interest After NP
14.74
11.55
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
34.33
26.89
26.27
16.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
4.64
5.32
6.97
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
34.33
22.25
20.95
9.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
42.3
33.33
45.59
28.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
15
0
0
0
Equity
13.97
5.76
5.76
5.76
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.46
8.16
8.23
6.39
PBDTM(%)
6.3
6.82
6.64
4.47
PATM(%)
4.77
5.42
4.73
3.53
The contract ensures Krystal's position in urban management and public welfare, with a constant income source and enhancing its repute in government services.Read More
