Krystal Integrated Services Ltd Balance Sheet

669
(-2.83%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.97

5.76

5.76

5.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

358.43

154.65

155.41

137.12

Net Worth

372.4

160.41

161.17

142.88

Minority Interest

Debt

86.67

49.61

73.94

65.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.04

0

Total Liabilities

459.07

210.02

235.15

208.16

Fixed Assets

79.86

77.43

70.74

69.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.13

4

3

2.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.01

7.08

5.24

2.77

Networking Capital

192.34

102.9

133.7

107.07

Inventories

0.48

0.5

5.84

2.22

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

213.78

145.22

236.09

211.67

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

145.27

82.51

52.69

23.69

Sundry Creditors

-45.98

-13.96

-47.99

-36.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-121.21

-111.37

-112.93

-94.44

Cash

178.72

18.61

22.46

25.96

Total Assets

459.06

210.02

235.14

208.15

Krystal Integrat : related Articles

Krystal Integrated Services Bags ₹106 Crore BMC Contract

Krystal Integrated Services Bags ₹106 Crore BMC Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|11:35 AM

The contract ensures Krystal's position in urban management and public welfare, with a constant income source and enhancing its repute in government services.

Read More

