Krystal Integrated Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.97
5.76
5.76
5.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
358.43
154.65
155.41
137.12
Net Worth
372.4
160.41
161.17
142.88
Minority Interest
Debt
86.67
49.61
73.94
65.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.04
0
Total Liabilities
459.07
210.02
235.15
208.16
Fixed Assets
79.86
77.43
70.74
69.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.13
4
3
2.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.01
7.08
5.24
2.77
Networking Capital
192.34
102.9
133.7
107.07
Inventories
0.48
0.5
5.84
2.22
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
213.78
145.22
236.09
211.67
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
145.27
82.51
52.69
23.69
Sundry Creditors
-45.98
-13.96
-47.99
-36.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-121.21
-111.37
-112.93
-94.44
Cash
178.72
18.61
22.46
25.96
Total Assets
459.06
210.02
235.14
208.15
The contract ensures Krystal's position in urban management and public welfare, with a constant income source and enhancing its repute in government services.Read More
