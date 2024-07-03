Krystal Integrated Services Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
523.31
575.24
451.61
383.41
324.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
523.31
575.24
451.61
383.41
324.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.5
3.94
4.06
2.35
5.62
Total Income
531.81
579.18
455.67
385.76
329.85
Total Expenditure
490.04
537.53
420.64
359.14
298.66
PBIDT
41.77
41.65
35.03
26.62
31.19
Interest
5.04
6
5.98
4.79
4.7
PBDT
36.73
35.65
29.05
21.83
26.49
Depreciation
3.94
3.61
3.53
2.67
1.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.55
0.98
4.58
3.82
3.41
Deferred Tax
-0.07
2.58
0.38
-3.34
1.36
Reported Profit After Tax
30.3
28.47
20.56
18.68
19.73
Minority Interest After NP
9.14
8.56
6.18
5.62
5.93
Net Profit after Minority Interest
21.29
19.93
14.4
13.08
13.81
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
4.64
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
21.29
19.93
14.4
13.08
9.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.69
14.26
17.83
11.35
23.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.97
13.97
11.52
11.52
5.76
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.98
7.24
7.75
6.94
9.61
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.79
4.94
4.55
4.87
6.08
The contract ensures Krystal's position in urban management and public welfare, with a constant income source and enhancing its repute in government services.Read More
