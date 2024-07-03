iifl-logo-icon 1
Krystal Integrated Services Ltd Half Yearly Results

689.65
(-1.58%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

523.31

575.24

451.61

383.41

324.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

523.31

575.24

451.61

383.41

324.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.5

3.94

4.06

2.35

5.62

Total Income

531.81

579.18

455.67

385.76

329.85

Total Expenditure

490.04

537.53

420.64

359.14

298.66

PBIDT

41.77

41.65

35.03

26.62

31.19

Interest

5.04

6

5.98

4.79

4.7

PBDT

36.73

35.65

29.05

21.83

26.49

Depreciation

3.94

3.61

3.53

2.67

1.99

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.55

0.98

4.58

3.82

3.41

Deferred Tax

-0.07

2.58

0.38

-3.34

1.36

Reported Profit After Tax

30.3

28.47

20.56

18.68

19.73

Minority Interest After NP

9.14

8.56

6.18

5.62

5.93

Net Profit after Minority Interest

21.29

19.93

14.4

13.08

13.81

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

4.64

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

21.29

19.93

14.4

13.08

9.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

21.69

14.26

17.83

11.35

23.97

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.97

13.97

11.52

11.52

5.76

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.98

7.24

7.75

6.94

9.61

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

5.79

4.94

4.55

4.87

6.08

Krystal Integrated Services Bags ₹106 Crore BMC Contract

Krystal Integrated Services Bags ₹106 Crore BMC Contract

26 Nov 2024|11:35 AM

The contract ensures Krystal's position in urban management and public welfare, with a constant income source and enhancing its repute in government services.

