Krystal Integrated Services Ltd Board Meeting

658.85
(1.29%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:33:41 AM

Krystal Integrat CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Krystal Integrated Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Krystal Integrated Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor. Un- Audited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
Krystal Integrated Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Recommend Dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at it meeting held toady i.e. Monday, 27th May,2024 has recommended a dividend of Rs.1.50/- (One Rupees and Fifty Paise only) per equity share i.e. 15% of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year ended 31st March,2024, for declaration by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20246 May 2024
Krystal Integrated Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Others Intimation for Appointment of Internal Auditor Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
Krystal Integrated Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months period ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor. Considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months period year ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024)

Krystal Integrat: Related News

Krystal Integrated Services Bags ₹106 Crore BMC Contract

26 Nov 2024|11:35 AM

The contract ensures Krystal's position in urban management and public welfare, with a constant income source and enhancing its repute in government services.

