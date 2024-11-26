|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|1.5
|15
|Final
|Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.50/- (One Rupee and Fifty Paise Only) per equity share i.e. 15 % of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, for declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Dividend shall be paid within 30 days of its declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.
The contract ensures Krystal's position in urban management and public welfare, with a constant income source and enhancing its repute in government services.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.