Summary

Infollion Research Services Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Company in the name of Infollion Research Services Private Limited dated September 09, 2009, issued by the RoC, Delhi & Haryana. The Company converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Infollion Research Services Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC, Delhi on October 12, 2022. The Company is a tech-oriented marketplace, operating in the B2B Human Cloud segment, catering to on-demand contingent hiring and work arrangements with senior management talent, subject matter experts, independent consultants and high-ranking, seasoned professionals. The Company provide a platform for workers or knowledge providers (gig workers) and employers or knowledge seekers to connect and find synergistic outcomes. The Company is one of the enablers of contingent hiring, temporary workforce management, contracting SOW-employees, high-level independent consultations, knowledge tours, etc. It arrange contractual work arrangements for clients by identifying, screening, vetting, and matching work requirements based on various parameters like nature, duration, objective, location, and pricing.The Company cater to global hiring requirements for domestic and international clients. The proprietary technology stack and research capabilities empower to assist clients in connecting with a precise, and vetted subject matter experts. With these capabilities, the Company empower

Read More