SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹409.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.34
Day's High₹405
Day's Low₹402
52 Week's High₹529.95
52 Week's Low₹153
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)392.48
P/E49.84
EPS8.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.69
7.47
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.7
5.16
8.35
7.01
Net Worth
41.39
12.63
8.36
7.02
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
51.75
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
51.75
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Infollion Research Services Ltd
Summary
Infollion Research Services Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Company in the name of Infollion Research Services Private Limited dated September 09, 2009, issued by the RoC, Delhi & Haryana. The Company converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Infollion Research Services Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC, Delhi on October 12, 2022. The Company is a tech-oriented marketplace, operating in the B2B Human Cloud segment, catering to on-demand contingent hiring and work arrangements with senior management talent, subject matter experts, independent consultants and high-ranking, seasoned professionals. The Company provide a platform for workers or knowledge providers (gig workers) and employers or knowledge seekers to connect and find synergistic outcomes. The Company is one of the enablers of contingent hiring, temporary workforce management, contracting SOW-employees, high-level independent consultations, knowledge tours, etc. It arrange contractual work arrangements for clients by identifying, screening, vetting, and matching work requirements based on various parameters like nature, duration, objective, location, and pricing.The Company cater to global hiring requirements for domestic and international clients. The proprietary technology stack and research capabilities empower to assist clients in connecting with a precise, and vetted subject matter experts. With these capabilities, the Company empower
The Infollion Research Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹405 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Infollion Research Services Ltd is ₹392.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Infollion Research Services Ltd is 49.84 and 9.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Infollion Research Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Infollion Research Services Ltd is ₹153 and ₹529.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Infollion Research Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 90.78%, 6 Month at 30.83%, 3 Month at 44.72% and 1 Month at -7.93%.
