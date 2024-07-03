iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Infollion Research Services Ltd Share Price

405
(-1.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:53 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High405
  • 52 Wk High529.95
  • Prev. Close409.7
  • Day's Low402
  • 52 Wk Low 153
  • Turnover (lac)11.34
  • P/E49.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS8.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)392.48
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Infollion Research Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

0

Prev. Close

409.7

Turnover(Lac.)

11.34

Day's High

405

Day's Low

402

52 Week's High

529.95

52 Week's Low

153

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

392.48

P/E

49.84

EPS

8.22

Divi. Yield

0

Infollion Research Services Ltd Corporate Action

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Infollion Research Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Infollion Research Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:09 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.73%

Non-Promoter- 6.97%

Institutions: 6.97%

Non-Institutions: 41.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Infollion Research Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.69

7.47

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.7

5.16

8.35

7.01

Net Worth

41.39

12.63

8.36

7.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

51.75

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

51.75

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.57

View Annually Results

Infollion Research Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Infollion Research Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Infollion Research Services Ltd

Summary

Infollion Research Services Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Company in the name of Infollion Research Services Private Limited dated September 09, 2009, issued by the RoC, Delhi & Haryana. The Company converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Infollion Research Services Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC, Delhi on October 12, 2022. The Company is a tech-oriented marketplace, operating in the B2B Human Cloud segment, catering to on-demand contingent hiring and work arrangements with senior management talent, subject matter experts, independent consultants and high-ranking, seasoned professionals. The Company provide a platform for workers or knowledge providers (gig workers) and employers or knowledge seekers to connect and find synergistic outcomes. The Company is one of the enablers of contingent hiring, temporary workforce management, contracting SOW-employees, high-level independent consultations, knowledge tours, etc. It arrange contractual work arrangements for clients by identifying, screening, vetting, and matching work requirements based on various parameters like nature, duration, objective, location, and pricing.The Company cater to global hiring requirements for domestic and international clients. The proprietary technology stack and research capabilities empower to assist clients in connecting with a precise, and vetted subject matter experts. With these capabilities, the Company empower
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Infollion Research Services Ltd share price today?

The Infollion Research Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹405 today.

What is the Market Cap of Infollion Research Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Infollion Research Services Ltd is ₹392.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Infollion Research Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Infollion Research Services Ltd is 49.84 and 9.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Infollion Research Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Infollion Research Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Infollion Research Services Ltd is ₹153 and ₹529.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Infollion Research Services Ltd?

Infollion Research Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 90.78%, 6 Month at 30.83%, 3 Month at 44.72% and 1 Month at -7.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Infollion Research Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Infollion Research Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.73 %
Institutions - 6.98 %
Public - 41.29 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Infollion Research Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.