|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|INFOLLION RESEARCH SERVICES LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024. INFOLLION RESEARCH SERVICES LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 16, 2024 along with the Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024) INFOLLION RESEARCH SERVICES LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/09/2024)
