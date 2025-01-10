iifl-logo-icon 1
Infollion Research Services Ltd Balance Sheet

403.1
(2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.69

7.47

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.7

5.16

8.35

7.01

Net Worth

41.39

12.63

8.36

7.02

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.13

0.02

0.02

0

Total Liabilities

41.52

12.65

8.38

7.02

Fixed Assets

0.9

0

0.02

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.03

0.07

Networking Capital

9.41

6.37

4.39

3.51

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.02

5.94

3.28

3.78

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.66

3.82

3.23

1.19

Sundry Creditors

-0.72

-0.73

0

-0.58

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.55

-2.66

-2.12

-0.88

Cash

31.21

6.27

3.94

3.43

Total Assets

41.52

12.64

8.38

7.02

