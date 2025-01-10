To the Members of

INFOLLION RESEARCH SERVICES LIMITED.

(Formerly Known as INFOLLION RESEARCH SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED) Report on Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ‘INFOLLION RESEARCH SERVICES LIMITED (Formerly Known as INFOLLION RESEARCH SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED)(hereafterrefer‘theCompany’),whichcomprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Pro t and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the Financial Year ended then, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the

Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the

Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity’s internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entity’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit ndings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of a airs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 its Pro t and Loss A/c and Cash Flow Statement for the period ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2023 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters Speci ed in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Pro t and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we have no observations or comments on financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company; On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. The company does not have any investment/ operation / trading in crypto currency. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure-B. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:.

i. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. ii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

For SUDESH KUMAR & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

(S.K. Gupta) Place: New Delhi Proprietor Dated: 6th May 2024 M. No. 502040/ FRN:019305 N UDIN:

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE AUDITORS’ REPORT

REFERRED TO IN OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF

INFOLLION RESEARCH SERVICES LIMITED (the ‘Company’) [Pursuant to the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2023]

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors’ Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) The company maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and

Intangible Assets.

(b) All the Property, Plant, and Equipment have been physically veri ed by the management during the year and there is a regular program of veri cation which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation;

(c) Clause related to Immovable properties are not applicable as no property are there in the name company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use of assets) or intangible asset during audit period; (e) There is no proceeding initiated or pending against company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder;

(ii) (a) The Company does not deal with physical goods. Hence, it does not have any inventory; hence this clause is not applicable; (b) During the Audit period, The Company has not availed any working capital limits from banks or financial institution on the basis of security of current assets;

(iii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information provided to us the company has parked funds in investments in Liquid Mutual funds for the short term.

(iv) The company has not provided corporate guarantees within the meaning of sections 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013;

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which is deemed to be treated as deposits from the public.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, GST, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues if applicable have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account duty of excise.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the companies examined by us, there are no disputed dues of GST, TDS, income tax, custom duty, service tax, wealth tax, Value added tax, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited.

(viii)The company has not recorded any transactions in the books of account which have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The Company has no loans or borrowings from any lender; hence this clause is not applicable;

(b) The company has not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender, hence this clause is not applicable;

(c) The company has not obtained any term loan; hence this clause is not applicable;

(d) The company has not raised any short term fund; hence this clause is not applicable;

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; hence this clause is not applicable;

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies; hence this clause is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has raised INR 21,45,12000 by way of an initial public offer of 26,16,000 Equity Shares which comprises the Company’s Fresh Allotment of 22,24,000 Equity Shares and one of the shareholders sold a part of their holding i.e 392000 Equity Shares under offer for sale.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) except Initial Public O er;

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no material or non-material fraud committed by the Company or on the Company by its o cers or employees that has been noticed or reported during our audit. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been led by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; hence this clause is not applicable.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company Hence this clause is not applicable to the company;

(xiii)According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the our examination of the records of the company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)The company has appointed VPS & Co. as an internal auditor under section 138 of the Act during the FY 2023-24. The reports of the internal auditors have been considered by the statutory auditor.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as restricted in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013; hence this clause is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(xvii)The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There is no resignation of statutory auditors during the year; hence this clause is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company and financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor’s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we were in the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report. There was no liability in the books of the company for those payable within one year from the date of balance sheet date.

(xx) The company has not any other than ongoing business projects, therefore the provision of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply to the company;

(xxi) There are no qualifications or adverse remarks given by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order (CARO) reports, hence this clause does not apply to the company.

For SUDESH KUMAR & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

(S.K. Gupta) Place: New Delhi Proprietor Dated: 6th May 2024 M. No. 502040/ FRN:019305 N UDIN:

ANNEXURE B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 (f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date on the accounts of Infollion Research Services Limited ("the Company"), for the year ended March 31, 2024) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Infollion Research Services Limited as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting, and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For SUDESH KUMAR & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants