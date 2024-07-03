Summary

Kontor Space Limited was incorporated as Kontor Space Private Limited on January 17, 2018 as a Private Limited Company with theRegistrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Kontor Space Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 19, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.Kontor is a co-working space provider incorporated in 2018, which places itself in the affordable premium category. All the locations are strategically chosen to fill the gap between demand and supply of a certain micro market. Currently, the Company has 3 locations in 3 cities, including Wagle Estate in Thane, Wanewadi in Pune & Fort in Mumbai. The Company offers space-as-a-service by renting and managing commercial spaces. The Company purchases the property and / or take properties on rent, to sub-rent/sub-lease the same to single or multiple clients for their workspace requirements. Thereafter, the Company invest in fit outs to customize the property, suit business model and renovate, modernize the properties according to working needs in terms of business requirements such as furniture, work-desks, open work area, cabins, meeting rooms, conference rooms, cafeteria, play area, reception, lockers, destress zones etc., and equip the same with peripherals like printers, scanners, attendance devices, telephones, hi-speed int

