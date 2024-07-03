iifl-logo-icon 1
Kontor Space Ltd Share Price

119
(-0.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

  • Open120.05
  • Day's High121
  • 52 Wk High200.05
  • Prev. Close120.05
  • Day's Low117.25
  • 52 Wk Low 59.65
  • Turnover (lac)14.28
  • P/E38.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)73.54
  • Div. Yield0
Kontor Space Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kontor Space Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kontor Space Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:58 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 28.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kontor Space Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.18

4

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.84

0.65

-1.25

-1.55

Net Worth

22.02

4.65

0.75

0.45

Minority Interest

Kontor Space Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kontor Space Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Kanak Mangal

Managing Director

Kanan R. Kapur

Non Executive Director

Neha Mittal

Independent Director

Rajat Raja Kothari

Independent Director

Monika Jain

Addtnl Independent Director

Rahul Jhuthawat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anamika Talesara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kontor Space Ltd

Summary

Kontor Space Limited was incorporated as Kontor Space Private Limited on January 17, 2018 as a Private Limited Company with theRegistrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Kontor Space Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 19, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.Kontor is a co-working space provider incorporated in 2018, which places itself in the affordable premium category. All the locations are strategically chosen to fill the gap between demand and supply of a certain micro market. Currently, the Company has 3 locations in 3 cities, including Wagle Estate in Thane, Wanewadi in Pune & Fort in Mumbai. The Company offers space-as-a-service by renting and managing commercial spaces. The Company purchases the property and / or take properties on rent, to sub-rent/sub-lease the same to single or multiple clients for their workspace requirements. Thereafter, the Company invest in fit outs to customize the property, suit business model and renovate, modernize the properties according to working needs in terms of business requirements such as furniture, work-desks, open work area, cabins, meeting rooms, conference rooms, cafeteria, play area, reception, lockers, destress zones etc., and equip the same with peripherals like printers, scanners, attendance devices, telephones, hi-speed int
Company FAQs

What is the Kontor Space Ltd share price today?

The Kontor Space Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹119 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kontor Space Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kontor Space Ltd is ₹73.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kontor Space Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kontor Space Ltd is 38.11 and 3.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kontor Space Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kontor Space Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kontor Space Ltd is ₹59.65 and ₹200.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kontor Space Ltd?

Kontor Space Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 55.91%, 6 Month at 16.33%, 3 Month at -24.50% and 1 Month at -7.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kontor Space Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kontor Space Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.50 %
Institutions - 0.16 %
Public - 28.34 %

