SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹120.05
Prev. Close₹120.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.28
Day's High₹121
Day's Low₹117.25
52 Week's High₹200.05
52 Week's Low₹59.65
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)73.54
P/E38.11
EPS3.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.18
4
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.84
0.65
-1.25
-1.55
Net Worth
22.02
4.65
0.75
0.45
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Kanak Mangal
Managing Director
Kanan R. Kapur
Non Executive Director
Neha Mittal
Independent Director
Rajat Raja Kothari
Independent Director
Monika Jain
Addtnl Independent Director
Rahul Jhuthawat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anamika Talesara
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kontor Space Ltd
Summary
Kontor Space Limited was incorporated as Kontor Space Private Limited on January 17, 2018 as a Private Limited Company with theRegistrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Kontor Space Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 19, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.Kontor is a co-working space provider incorporated in 2018, which places itself in the affordable premium category. All the locations are strategically chosen to fill the gap between demand and supply of a certain micro market. Currently, the Company has 3 locations in 3 cities, including Wagle Estate in Thane, Wanewadi in Pune & Fort in Mumbai. The Company offers space-as-a-service by renting and managing commercial spaces. The Company purchases the property and / or take properties on rent, to sub-rent/sub-lease the same to single or multiple clients for their workspace requirements. Thereafter, the Company invest in fit outs to customize the property, suit business model and renovate, modernize the properties according to working needs in terms of business requirements such as furniture, work-desks, open work area, cabins, meeting rooms, conference rooms, cafeteria, play area, reception, lockers, destress zones etc., and equip the same with peripherals like printers, scanners, attendance devices, telephones, hi-speed int
The Kontor Space Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹119 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kontor Space Ltd is ₹73.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kontor Space Ltd is 38.11 and 3.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kontor Space Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kontor Space Ltd is ₹59.65 and ₹200.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kontor Space Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 55.91%, 6 Month at 16.33%, 3 Month at -24.50% and 1 Month at -7.48%.
