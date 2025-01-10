iifl-logo-icon 1
Kontor Space Ltd Balance Sheet

116.95
(-3.35%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.18

4

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.84

0.65

-1.25

-1.55

Net Worth

22.02

4.65

0.75

0.45

Minority Interest

Debt

5.11

5.53

2.11

2.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.31

0.2

0.13

0

Total Liabilities

27.44

10.38

2.99

2.49

Fixed Assets

13.4

9.66

4.31

2.87

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0.2

0.21

Networking Capital

6.45

-1.37

-1.57

-0.83

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.09

0.05

0.21

0.44

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.96

1.17

1.17

1.59

Sundry Creditors

-0.61

-0.29

-1.14

-1.44

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.99

-2.3

-1.81

-1.43

Cash

7.59

2.08

0.04

0.23

Total Assets

27.44

10.38

2.98

2.47

