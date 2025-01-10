Kontor Space Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.18
4
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.84
0.65
-1.25
-1.55
Net Worth
22.02
4.65
0.75
0.45
Minority Interest
Debt
5.11
5.53
2.11
2.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.31
0.2
0.13
0
Total Liabilities
27.44
10.38
2.99
2.49
Fixed Assets
13.4
9.66
4.31
2.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.2
0.21
Networking Capital
6.45
-1.37
-1.57
-0.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.09
0.05
0.21
0.44
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.96
1.17
1.17
1.59
Sundry Creditors
-0.61
-0.29
-1.14
-1.44
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.99
-2.3
-1.81
-1.43
Cash
7.59
2.08
0.04
0.23
Total Assets
27.44
10.38
2.98
2.47
