Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

KONTOR SPACE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Kontor Space Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

KONTOR SPACE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 07-Sep-2024 to consider Other business. Board Meeting held on 07th September, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

Board Meeting Intimation Kontor Space Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

To consider other business matters Kontor Space Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024