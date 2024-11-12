|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|KONTOR SPACE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Kontor Space Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|KONTOR SPACE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 07-Sep-2024 to consider Other business. Board Meeting held on 07th September, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Board Meeting Intimation Kontor Space Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|To consider other business matters Kontor Space Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 28/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters Kontor Space Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
