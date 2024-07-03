Kontor Space Ltd Summary

Kontor Space Limited was incorporated as Kontor Space Private Limited on January 17, 2018 as a Private Limited Company with theRegistrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Kontor Space Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 19, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.Kontor is a co-working space provider incorporated in 2018, which places itself in the affordable premium category. All the locations are strategically chosen to fill the gap between demand and supply of a certain micro market. Currently, the Company has 3 locations in 3 cities, including Wagle Estate in Thane, Wanewadi in Pune & Fort in Mumbai. The Company offers space-as-a-service by renting and managing commercial spaces. The Company purchases the property and / or take properties on rent, to sub-rent/sub-lease the same to single or multiple clients for their workspace requirements. Thereafter, the Company invest in fit outs to customize the property, suit business model and renovate, modernize the properties according to working needs in terms of business requirements such as furniture, work-desks, open work area, cabins, meeting rooms, conference rooms, cafeteria, play area, reception, lockers, destress zones etc., and equip the same with peripherals like printers, scanners, attendance devices, telephones, hi-speed internet, air conditioners, water-coolers, smoking-zones, and other facilities. The Company is trademark owners of Kontor for providing co-working spaces.The Company started its First Co-working Centre at Ashar IT Park, Thane which is a prominent hub for Corporate with 730 Seats in 2018. In 2022, the Ownership of the Company transferred through Share Purchase Agreement dated April 04, 2022 from Ms. Princy Goyal to Mr. Kanak Mangal. In line with the growth strategy, new center was started at Wanowaire, Pune with 300 Seats in 2022; further, it started new center at Fort, Mumbai with seating space with 60 seats in 2023 and has got into an agreement for new center at BKC, Mumbai with 120 seat at present.With the allied business office services and technological expertise, the Company aim to foster productivity by offering flexibility, convenience, and astounding quality at a competitive price to clients ranging from small-scale startups to large conglomerates. The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offering of 16,80,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.