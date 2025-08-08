Sector
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.59
9.59
9.15
9.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
125.12
102.92
85.39
49.98
Net Worth
134.71
112.51
94.54
59.13
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
90.66
|0
|95,727.68
|-178
|0
|477.97
|51.18
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
109.65
|54.01
|29,605.5
|114.08
|0.61
|1,655.47
|8.62
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
356.9
|31.09
|15,423.78
|137.48
|0.68
|234.13
|54.58
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
98.7
|47.91
|13,480.92
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
251.15
|31.59
|12,070.36
|66.65
|3.5
|455.73
|52.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
6th Floor D2/2 Block-EP & GP,
Sector-V,
West Bengal - 700091
Tel: 033 3522 2405
Website: http://www.regaalresources.com
Email: cs@regaal.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Regaal Resources Ltd
