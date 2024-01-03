Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
90.66
|0
|95,727.68
|-178
|0
|477.97
|51.18
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
109.65
|54.01
|29,605.5
|114.08
|0.61
|1,655.47
|8.62
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
356.9
|31.09
|15,423.78
|137.48
|0.68
|234.13
|54.58
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
98.7
|47.91
|13,480.92
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
251.15
|31.59
|12,070.36
|66.65
|3.5
|455.73
|52.71
