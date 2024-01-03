Regaal Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.59
9.59
9.15
9.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
125.12
102.92
85.39
49.98
Net Worth
134.71
112.51
94.54
59.13
Minority Interest
Debt
362.42
197.58
143.5
109.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.32
10.02
6.5
5.33
Total Liabilities
511.45
320.11
244.54
173.68
Fixed Assets
344.61
227.55
164.57
108.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.98
0.41
0.42
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.59
1.44
0
0
Networking Capital
143.5
90.6
79.45
64.75
Inventories
57.08
30.51
52.49
21.8
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
126.74
71.94
34.54
37
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
35.79
41.02
24.52
27.2
Sundry Creditors
-69.23
-45.03
-16.22
-7.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.88
-7.84
-15.88
-14.21
Cash
19.78
0.09
0.09
0.13
Total Assets
511.46
320.09
244.53
173.68
