Summary

SecUR Credentials Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Axis Resources Private Limited on 14th August, 2001. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to SecUR Credentials Private Limited on July 18, 2016. Further, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to SecUR Credentials Limited on July 27, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of Background Screening (also known as BGC - Background Check) and Due Diligence. It is the end-to-end screening services provider to various corporates in the country. The Company is one of the very few India-based BGC companies to be a member of the prestigious US-based National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), APAC Chapter, which is the umbrella body of the largest BGC companies around the globe. Nipa Modi, Human Resource Business Vertical Head of the Company has been made the Chairperson for the Global Advisory Council (GAC) Committee of NAPBS for the year 2017-2018. As a result, the Company has access to the NAPBS members not just for specialised / localised services, but also as a knowledge centre for best practices. The Company can provide background screening services, for organisations not just in India, but across the globe through their NAPBS connections and has provided its services in countries such as US, UK, Philippines, Srilanka to name a few. The Company is headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, with branch offi

