SecUR Credentials Ltd Share Price

3.22
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:31:22 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.55
  • Day's High3.55
  • 52 Wk High25.4
  • Prev. Close3.39
  • Day's Low3.22
  • 52 Wk Low 3.06
  • Turnover (lac)1.79
  • P/E2.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.12
  • EPS1.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.22
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SecUR Credentials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

3.55

Prev. Close

3.39

Turnover(Lac.)

1.79

Day's High

3.55

Day's Low

3.22

52 Week's High

25.4

52 Week's Low

3.06

Book Value

12.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.22

P/E

2.92

EPS

1.17

Divi. Yield

0

SecUR Credentials Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2023

SecUR Credentials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SecUR Credentials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:51 PM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SecUR Credentials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

41.06

4.89

4.89

4.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.05

32.69

36.81

38.97

Net Worth

45.11

37.58

41.7

43.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

54.73

60.04

37.64

9.79

yoy growth (%)

-8.83

59.48

284.35

Raw materials

0

0

0

0.36

As % of sales

0

0

0

3.72

Employee costs

-7.89

-12.34

-7.43

-4.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.03

8.04

7.18

2.56

Depreciation

-3.05

-2.04

-0.6

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.68

-2.39

-2.02

-0.84

Working capital

0

7.39

26.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.83

59.48

284.35

Op profit growth

-34

47.56

192.07

EBIT growth

-50.69

32.99

179.95

Net profit growth

-93.65

9.35

201.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

51.34

42.61

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

51.34

42.61

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.33

1.39

0

SecUR Credentials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SecUR Credentials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rahul Belwalkar

Independent Director

Amit Bharti

Independent Director

Mithun Kothari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushbu Shah

Independent Director

Shireen Mohd Haneef Khan

Independent Director

PRATEEK JAIN

Independent Director

Jaykishan Dineshbhai Darji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SecUR Credentials Ltd

Summary

SecUR Credentials Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Axis Resources Private Limited on 14th August, 2001. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to SecUR Credentials Private Limited on July 18, 2016. Further, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to SecUR Credentials Limited on July 27, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of Background Screening (also known as BGC - Background Check) and Due Diligence. It is the end-to-end screening services provider to various corporates in the country. The Company is one of the very few India-based BGC companies to be a member of the prestigious US-based National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), APAC Chapter, which is the umbrella body of the largest BGC companies around the globe. Nipa Modi, Human Resource Business Vertical Head of the Company has been made the Chairperson for the Global Advisory Council (GAC) Committee of NAPBS for the year 2017-2018. As a result, the Company has access to the NAPBS members not just for specialised / localised services, but also as a knowledge centre for best practices. The Company can provide background screening services, for organisations not just in India, but across the globe through their NAPBS connections and has provided its services in countries such as US, UK, Philippines, Srilanka to name a few. The Company is headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, with branch offi
Company FAQs

What is the SecUR Credentials Ltd share price today?

The SecUR Credentials Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of SecUR Credentials Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SecUR Credentials Ltd is ₹13.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SecUR Credentials Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SecUR Credentials Ltd is 2.92 and 0.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SecUR Credentials Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SecUR Credentials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SecUR Credentials Ltd is ₹3.06 and ₹25.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SecUR Credentials Ltd?

SecUR Credentials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.61%, 3 Years at -21.99%, 1 Year at -82.53%, 6 Month at -71.10%, 3 Month at -32.20% and 1 Month at 5.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SecUR Credentials Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SecUR Credentials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

