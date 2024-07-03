SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹3.55
Prev. Close₹3.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.79
Day's High₹3.55
Day's Low₹3.22
52 Week's High₹25.4
52 Week's Low₹3.06
Book Value₹12.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.22
P/E2.92
EPS1.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
41.06
4.89
4.89
4.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.05
32.69
36.81
38.97
Net Worth
45.11
37.58
41.7
43.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
54.73
60.04
37.64
9.79
yoy growth (%)
-8.83
59.48
284.35
Raw materials
0
0
0
0.36
As % of sales
0
0
0
3.72
Employee costs
-7.89
-12.34
-7.43
-4.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.03
8.04
7.18
2.56
Depreciation
-3.05
-2.04
-0.6
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.68
-2.39
-2.02
-0.84
Working capital
0
7.39
26.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.83
59.48
284.35
Op profit growth
-34
47.56
192.07
EBIT growth
-50.69
32.99
179.95
Net profit growth
-93.65
9.35
201.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
51.34
42.61
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
51.34
42.61
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.33
1.39
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rahul Belwalkar
Independent Director
Amit Bharti
Independent Director
Mithun Kothari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushbu Shah
Independent Director
Shireen Mohd Haneef Khan
Independent Director
PRATEEK JAIN
Independent Director
Jaykishan Dineshbhai Darji
Reports by SecUR Credentials Ltd
Summary
SecUR Credentials Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Axis Resources Private Limited on 14th August, 2001. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to SecUR Credentials Private Limited on July 18, 2016. Further, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to SecUR Credentials Limited on July 27, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of Background Screening (also known as BGC - Background Check) and Due Diligence. It is the end-to-end screening services provider to various corporates in the country. The Company is one of the very few India-based BGC companies to be a member of the prestigious US-based National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), APAC Chapter, which is the umbrella body of the largest BGC companies around the globe. Nipa Modi, Human Resource Business Vertical Head of the Company has been made the Chairperson for the Global Advisory Council (GAC) Committee of NAPBS for the year 2017-2018. As a result, the Company has access to the NAPBS members not just for specialised / localised services, but also as a knowledge centre for best practices. The Company can provide background screening services, for organisations not just in India, but across the globe through their NAPBS connections and has provided its services in countries such as US, UK, Philippines, Srilanka to name a few. The Company is headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, with branch offi
The SecUR Credentials Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SecUR Credentials Ltd is ₹13.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SecUR Credentials Ltd is 2.92 and 0.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SecUR Credentials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SecUR Credentials Ltd is ₹3.06 and ₹25.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SecUR Credentials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.61%, 3 Years at -21.99%, 1 Year at -82.53%, 6 Month at -71.10%, 3 Month at -32.20% and 1 Month at 5.28%.
