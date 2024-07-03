SecUR Credentials Ltd Summary

SecUR Credentials Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Axis Resources Private Limited on 14th August, 2001. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to SecUR Credentials Private Limited on July 18, 2016. Further, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to SecUR Credentials Limited on July 27, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of Background Screening (also known as BGC - Background Check) and Due Diligence. It is the end-to-end screening services provider to various corporates in the country. The Company is one of the very few India-based BGC companies to be a member of the prestigious US-based National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), APAC Chapter, which is the umbrella body of the largest BGC companies around the globe. Nipa Modi, Human Resource Business Vertical Head of the Company has been made the Chairperson for the Global Advisory Council (GAC) Committee of NAPBS for the year 2017-2018. As a result, the Company has access to the NAPBS members not just for specialised / localised services, but also as a knowledge centre for best practices. The Company can provide background screening services, for organisations not just in India, but across the globe through their NAPBS connections and has provided its services in countries such as US, UK, Philippines, Srilanka to name a few. The Company is headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, with branch offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.Currently, the Company is using the software ?SYMPHONY 3.0 which is a proprietary integrated workflow software of CRP Risk Management Limited that seamlessly directs, tracks and controls the flow of work at SecUR. It is built on a Java Platform, and offers real-time, online movement of processes, as well as information.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 14,67,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from Public aggregating Rs 30.07 Crore in November, 2017. In 2023, the Company established backoffice facility in Sawantwadi town of Maharashtra to improve operational efficiency. It launched Loan verification product for banks.