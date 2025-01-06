iifl-logo-icon 1
SecUR Credentials Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.22
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

54.73

60.04

37.64

9.79

yoy growth (%)

-8.83

59.48

284.35

Raw materials

0

0

0

0.36

As % of sales

0

0

0

3.72

Employee costs

-7.89

-12.34

-7.43

-4.07

As % of sales

14.42

20.56

19.73

41.6

Other costs

-39.07

-35.93

-22.24

-3.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

71.39

59.84

59.09

34.25

Operating profit

7.76

11.76

7.96

2.72

OPM

14.18

19.58

21.16

27.85

Depreciation

-3.05

-2.04

-0.6

-0.04

Interest expense

-3.89

-1.96

-0.33

-0.12

Other income

0.22

0.28

0.16

0

Profit before tax

1.03

8.04

7.18

2.56

Taxes

-0.68

-2.39

-2.02

-0.84

Tax rate

-65.48

-29.78

-28.15

-33.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.35

5.64

5.16

1.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.35

5.64

5.16

1.71

yoy growth (%)

-93.65

9.35

201.56

NPM

0.65

9.4

13.71

17.47

