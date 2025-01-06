Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
54.73
60.04
37.64
9.79
yoy growth (%)
-8.83
59.48
284.35
Raw materials
0
0
0
0.36
As % of sales
0
0
0
3.72
Employee costs
-7.89
-12.34
-7.43
-4.07
As % of sales
14.42
20.56
19.73
41.6
Other costs
-39.07
-35.93
-22.24
-3.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
71.39
59.84
59.09
34.25
Operating profit
7.76
11.76
7.96
2.72
OPM
14.18
19.58
21.16
27.85
Depreciation
-3.05
-2.04
-0.6
-0.04
Interest expense
-3.89
-1.96
-0.33
-0.12
Other income
0.22
0.28
0.16
0
Profit before tax
1.03
8.04
7.18
2.56
Taxes
-0.68
-2.39
-2.02
-0.84
Tax rate
-65.48
-29.78
-28.15
-33.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.35
5.64
5.16
1.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.35
5.64
5.16
1.71
yoy growth (%)
-93.65
9.35
201.56
NPM
0.65
9.4
13.71
17.47
