SecUR Credentials Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.03
8.04
7.18
2.56
Depreciation
-3.05
-2.04
-0.6
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.68
-2.39
-2.02
-0.84
Working capital
0
7.39
26.2
Other operating items
Operating
-2.68
10.99
30.75
Capital expenditure
0.26
22.98
13.04
Free cash flow
-2.42
33.97
43.79
Equity raised
77.91
67.31
35.39
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
6.66
22.96
3.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
82.14
124.24
83.16
