SecUR Credentials Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.22
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR SecUR Credentials Ltd

SecUR Credential FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.03

8.04

7.18

2.56

Depreciation

-3.05

-2.04

-0.6

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.68

-2.39

-2.02

-0.84

Working capital

0

7.39

26.2

Other operating items

Operating

-2.68

10.99

30.75

Capital expenditure

0.26

22.98

13.04

Free cash flow

-2.42

33.97

43.79

Equity raised

77.91

67.31

35.39

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

6.66

22.96

3.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

82.14

124.24

83.16

