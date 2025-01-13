iifl-logo-icon 1
SecUR Credentials Ltd Balance Sheet

3.05
(-5.28%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

41.06

4.89

4.89

4.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.05

32.69

36.81

38.97

Net Worth

45.11

37.58

41.7

43.86

Minority Interest

Debt

21.29

22.97

17.64

26.69

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.65

2.84

0

0

Total Liabilities

68.05

63.39

59.34

70.55

Fixed Assets

15.31

18.81

12.32

30.96

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0.03

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.7

1.97

2.64

1.26

Networking Capital

49.41

39.88

41.52

30.39

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

37.89

39.1

40.42

24.61

Debtor Days

164.1

Other Current Assets

37.02

36.82

25.89

27.6

Sundry Creditors

-10.65

-19.18

-9.74

-5.84

Creditor Days

38.94

Other Current Liabilities

-14.85

-16.86

-15.05

-15.98

Cash

2.62

2.71

2.84

7.95

Total Assets

68.06

63.39

59.35

70.56

