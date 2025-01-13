SecUR Credentials Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
41.06
4.89
4.89
4.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.05
32.69
36.81
38.97
Net Worth
45.11
37.58
41.7
43.86
Minority Interest
Debt
21.29
22.97
17.64
26.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.65
2.84
0
0
Total Liabilities
68.05
63.39
59.34
70.55
Fixed Assets
15.31
18.81
12.32
30.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.03
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.7
1.97
2.64
1.26
Networking Capital
49.41
39.88
41.52
30.39
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
37.89
39.1
40.42
24.61
Debtor Days
164.1
Other Current Assets
37.02
36.82
25.89
27.6
Sundry Creditors
-10.65
-19.18
-9.74
-5.84
Creditor Days
38.94
Other Current Liabilities
-14.85
-16.86
-15.05
-15.98
Cash
2.62
2.71
2.84
7.95
Total Assets
68.06
63.39
59.35
70.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.