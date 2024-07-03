iifl-logo-icon 1
SIS Ltd Share Price

360.6
(-2.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:34:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open369.15
  • Day's High373.45
  • 52 Wk High564.55
  • Prev. Close369.15
  • Day's Low360
  • 52 Wk Low 357.95
  • Turnover (lac)45.28
  • P/E30.38
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value75.95
  • EPS12.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,198.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SIS Ltd KEY RATIOS

SIS Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jun, 2024

arrow

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

SIS Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SIS Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.84%

Non-Promoter- 18.82%

Institutions: 18.81%

Non-Institutions: 9.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SIS Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

72.05

72.87

73.52

74.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

956.93

873.79

762.53

737.56

Net Worth

1,028.98

946.66

836.05

811.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,317.84

3,004.07

2,995.88

2,135.05

yoy growth (%)

10.44

0.27

40.31

32.22

Raw materials

-42.97

-37.19

-38.74

-10.38

As % of sales

1.29

1.23

1.29

0.48

Employee costs

-2,980.48

-2,661.99

-2,611.09

-1,882.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

115.55

85.6

106.96

78.11

Depreciation

-37.86

-41.47

-53.47

-30.52

Tax paid

18.34

-28.51

-20.64

-4.26

Working capital

-230.73

232.07

170.7

79.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.44

0.27

40.31

32.22

Op profit growth

-14.57

-10.55

29.52

55.6

EBIT growth

10.15

-14.67

46.47

63.36

Net profit growth

134.53

-33.86

18.23

178.5

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12,261.43

11,345.78

10,059.08

9,127.3

8,485.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,261.43

11,345.78

10,059.08

9,127.3

8,485.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

67.55

42.95

55.28

478.34

53.15

View Annually Results

SIS Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SIS Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Ravindra Kishore Sinha

Group Managing Director

Rituraj Kishore Sinha

Independent Director

Uday Singh

Director (Finance)

Arvind Kumar Prasad

Non Executive Director

Rita Kishore Sinha

Independent Director

Tirumali Cunnavakaum Anandanpillai Ranganathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pushpa Latha Katkuri

Independent Director

Sunil Srivastav

Independent Director

Rajan Verma

Independent Director

U K Sinha

Non Executive Director

Rivoli Sinha

Independent Director

Vrinda Sarup

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SIS Ltd

Summary

Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Security and Intelligence Services (Eastern India) Private Limited on January 2, 1985. In order to effectively expand its operations at the national level, the words Eastern India were removed from company name in 1992, and the name of the company was changed to Security and Intelligence Services (India) Private Limited on May 27, 1992. Subsequently, the Company converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited on July 29, 1993. The Company has a portfolio in Private Security, Facility Management and Cash Logistics Services. The Company is directly and indirectly engaged in rendering security and related services consisting of manned guarding, training, and indirectly engaged in paramedic and emergency response services; loss prevention, asset protection and mobile patrols; facility management services consisting of cleaning, housekeeping and pest control management services in the areas of facility management; cash logistics services consisting of cash-in-transit, ATM cash replenishment activities and secure transportation of precious items and bullion; and alarm monitoring and response services consisting of trading and installation of electronic security devices and systems through its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.In 2005, company-wide implementation of ISO 9001 was initiated. Duri
Company FAQs

What is the SIS Ltd share price today?

The SIS Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹360.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of SIS Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SIS Ltd is ₹5198.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SIS Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SIS Ltd is 30.38 and 4.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SIS Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SIS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SIS Ltd is ₹357.95 and ₹564.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SIS Ltd?

SIS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.19%, 3 Years at -7.09%, 1 Year at -19.58%, 6 Month at -17.93%, 3 Month at -9.05% and 1 Month at -2.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SIS Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SIS Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.85 %
Institutions - 18.82 %
Public - 9.34 %

