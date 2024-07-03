Summary

Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Security and Intelligence Services (Eastern India) Private Limited on January 2, 1985. In order to effectively expand its operations at the national level, the words Eastern India were removed from company name in 1992, and the name of the company was changed to Security and Intelligence Services (India) Private Limited on May 27, 1992. Subsequently, the Company converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited on July 29, 1993. The Company has a portfolio in Private Security, Facility Management and Cash Logistics Services. The Company is directly and indirectly engaged in rendering security and related services consisting of manned guarding, training, and indirectly engaged in paramedic and emergency response services; loss prevention, asset protection and mobile patrols; facility management services consisting of cleaning, housekeeping and pest control management services in the areas of facility management; cash logistics services consisting of cash-in-transit, ATM cash replenishment activities and secure transportation of precious items and bullion; and alarm monitoring and response services consisting of trading and installation of electronic security devices and systems through its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.In 2005, company-wide implementation of ISO 9001 was initiated. Duri

