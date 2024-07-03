SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹369.15
Prev. Close₹369.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹45.28
Day's High₹373.45
Day's Low₹360
52 Week's High₹564.55
52 Week's Low₹357.95
Book Value₹75.95
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,198.35
P/E30.38
EPS12.16
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
72.05
72.87
73.52
74.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
956.93
873.79
762.53
737.56
Net Worth
1,028.98
946.66
836.05
811.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,317.84
3,004.07
2,995.88
2,135.05
yoy growth (%)
10.44
0.27
40.31
32.22
Raw materials
-42.97
-37.19
-38.74
-10.38
As % of sales
1.29
1.23
1.29
0.48
Employee costs
-2,980.48
-2,661.99
-2,611.09
-1,882.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
115.55
85.6
106.96
78.11
Depreciation
-37.86
-41.47
-53.47
-30.52
Tax paid
18.34
-28.51
-20.64
-4.26
Working capital
-230.73
232.07
170.7
79.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.44
0.27
40.31
32.22
Op profit growth
-14.57
-10.55
29.52
55.6
EBIT growth
10.15
-14.67
46.47
63.36
Net profit growth
134.53
-33.86
18.23
178.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,261.43
11,345.78
10,059.08
9,127.3
8,485.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,261.43
11,345.78
10,059.08
9,127.3
8,485.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
67.55
42.95
55.28
478.34
53.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Ravindra Kishore Sinha
Group Managing Director
Rituraj Kishore Sinha
Independent Director
Uday Singh
Director (Finance)
Arvind Kumar Prasad
Non Executive Director
Rita Kishore Sinha
Independent Director
Tirumali Cunnavakaum Anandanpillai Ranganathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pushpa Latha Katkuri
Independent Director
Sunil Srivastav
Independent Director
Rajan Verma
Independent Director
U K Sinha
Non Executive Director
Rivoli Sinha
Independent Director
Vrinda Sarup
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SIS Ltd
Summary
Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Security and Intelligence Services (Eastern India) Private Limited on January 2, 1985. In order to effectively expand its operations at the national level, the words Eastern India were removed from company name in 1992, and the name of the company was changed to Security and Intelligence Services (India) Private Limited on May 27, 1992. Subsequently, the Company converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited on July 29, 1993. The Company has a portfolio in Private Security, Facility Management and Cash Logistics Services. The Company is directly and indirectly engaged in rendering security and related services consisting of manned guarding, training, and indirectly engaged in paramedic and emergency response services; loss prevention, asset protection and mobile patrols; facility management services consisting of cleaning, housekeeping and pest control management services in the areas of facility management; cash logistics services consisting of cash-in-transit, ATM cash replenishment activities and secure transportation of precious items and bullion; and alarm monitoring and response services consisting of trading and installation of electronic security devices and systems through its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.In 2005, company-wide implementation of ISO 9001 was initiated. Duri
Read More
The SIS Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹360.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SIS Ltd is ₹5198.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SIS Ltd is 30.38 and 4.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SIS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SIS Ltd is ₹357.95 and ₹564.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SIS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.19%, 3 Years at -7.09%, 1 Year at -19.58%, 6 Month at -17.93%, 3 Month at -9.05% and 1 Month at -2.26%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.