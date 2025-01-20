iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SIS Ltd Key Ratios

334.1
(-0.46%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:09:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SIS Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.2

7.56

45.45

27.72

Op profit growth

-4.27

0.07

66.81

41.38

EBIT growth

-50.35

98.91

52.18

58.09

Net profit growth

-11.03

62.07

39.11

78.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.95

5.7

6.13

5.34

EBIT margin

4.37

9.7

5.24

5.01

Net profit margin

3.23

4

2.65

2.77

RoCE

12.65

29.47

19.83

17.62

RoNW

4.16

5.67

4.66

5

RoA

2.33

3.04

2.51

2.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

22.17

24.76

15.37

22.28

Dividend per share

0

0

2

3.5

Cash EPS

14.52

17.01

6.62

14.49

Book value per share

140.87

123.44

94.68

140.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

21.9

15.76

28.07

25.25

P/CEPS

33.43

22.93

65.15

38.8

P/B

3.44

3.16

4.55

4

EV/EBIDTA

14.24

6.18

12.07

23.66

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

17.59

Tax payout

-5.25

-15.21

-21.67

-12.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

47.79

48.34

38.69

32.69

Inventory days

1.17

1.29

1.03

0.54

Creditor days

-2.41

-2.61

-3.11

-3.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.46

-6.95

-2.93

-3.16

Net debt / equity

0.34

0.21

0.43

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

1.42

0.73

1.15

0.04

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.79

-0.87

-0.98

-0.62

Employee costs

-77.65

-77.31

-81.27

-81.7

Other costs

-16.59

-16.1

-11.61

-12.32

SIS : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SIS Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.