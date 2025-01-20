Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.2
7.56
45.45
27.72
Op profit growth
-4.27
0.07
66.81
41.38
EBIT growth
-50.35
98.91
52.18
58.09
Net profit growth
-11.03
62.07
39.11
78.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.95
5.7
6.13
5.34
EBIT margin
4.37
9.7
5.24
5.01
Net profit margin
3.23
4
2.65
2.77
RoCE
12.65
29.47
19.83
17.62
RoNW
4.16
5.67
4.66
5
RoA
2.33
3.04
2.51
2.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
22.17
24.76
15.37
22.28
Dividend per share
0
0
2
3.5
Cash EPS
14.52
17.01
6.62
14.49
Book value per share
140.87
123.44
94.68
140.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
21.9
15.76
28.07
25.25
P/CEPS
33.43
22.93
65.15
38.8
P/B
3.44
3.16
4.55
4
EV/EBIDTA
14.24
6.18
12.07
23.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
17.59
Tax payout
-5.25
-15.21
-21.67
-12.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
47.79
48.34
38.69
32.69
Inventory days
1.17
1.29
1.03
0.54
Creditor days
-2.41
-2.61
-3.11
-3.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.46
-6.95
-2.93
-3.16
Net debt / equity
0.34
0.21
0.43
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
1.42
0.73
1.15
0.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.79
-0.87
-0.98
-0.62
Employee costs
-77.65
-77.31
-81.27
-81.7
Other costs
-16.59
-16.1
-11.61
-12.32
