SIS Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

352.9
(-0.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,317.84

3,004.07

2,995.88

2,135.05

yoy growth (%)

10.44

0.27

40.31

32.22

Raw materials

-42.97

-37.19

-38.74

-10.38

As % of sales

1.29

1.23

1.29

0.48

Employee costs

-2,980.48

-2,661.99

-2,611.09

-1,882.04

As % of sales

89.83

88.61

87.15

88.14

Other costs

-148.32

-133.89

-154.88

-95.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.47

4.45

5.16

4.45

Operating profit

146.07

171

191.16

147.59

OPM

4.4

5.69

6.38

6.91

Depreciation

-37.86

-41.47

-53.47

-30.52

Interest expense

-56.08

-70.2

-75.63

-46.55

Other income

63.41

26.28

44.91

7.59

Profit before tax

115.55

85.6

106.96

78.11

Taxes

18.34

-28.51

-20.64

-4.26

Tax rate

15.87

-33.3

-19.29

-5.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

133.9

57.09

86.32

73.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.83

Net profit

133.9

57.09

86.32

73.01

yoy growth (%)

134.53

-33.86

18.23

178.5

NPM

4.03

1.9

2.88

3.41

