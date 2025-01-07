Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,317.84
3,004.07
2,995.88
2,135.05
yoy growth (%)
10.44
0.27
40.31
32.22
Raw materials
-42.97
-37.19
-38.74
-10.38
As % of sales
1.29
1.23
1.29
0.48
Employee costs
-2,980.48
-2,661.99
-2,611.09
-1,882.04
As % of sales
89.83
88.61
87.15
88.14
Other costs
-148.32
-133.89
-154.88
-95.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.47
4.45
5.16
4.45
Operating profit
146.07
171
191.16
147.59
OPM
4.4
5.69
6.38
6.91
Depreciation
-37.86
-41.47
-53.47
-30.52
Interest expense
-56.08
-70.2
-75.63
-46.55
Other income
63.41
26.28
44.91
7.59
Profit before tax
115.55
85.6
106.96
78.11
Taxes
18.34
-28.51
-20.64
-4.26
Tax rate
15.87
-33.3
-19.29
-5.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
133.9
57.09
86.32
73.84
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.83
Net profit
133.9
57.09
86.32
73.01
yoy growth (%)
134.53
-33.86
18.23
178.5
NPM
4.03
1.9
2.88
3.41
