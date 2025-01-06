SIS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
115.55
85.6
106.96
78.11
Depreciation
-37.86
-41.47
-53.47
-30.52
Tax paid
18.34
-28.51
-20.64
-4.26
Working capital
-230.73
232.07
170.7
79.5
Other operating items
Operating
-134.68
247.68
203.54
122.81
Capital expenditure
55.24
5.54
121.54
23.07
Free cash flow
-79.44
253.22
325.08
145.88
Equity raised
1,365.58
1,365.97
1,131.73
641.6
Investing
52.22
26.2
291.72
23.8
Financing
132.1
355.49
595.93
-4.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
25.61
Net in cash
1,470.47
2,000.89
2,344.47
832.13
