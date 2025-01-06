iifl-logo-icon 1
SIS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

354.45
(-3.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

115.55

85.6

106.96

78.11

Depreciation

-37.86

-41.47

-53.47

-30.52

Tax paid

18.34

-28.51

-20.64

-4.26

Working capital

-230.73

232.07

170.7

79.5

Other operating items

Operating

-134.68

247.68

203.54

122.81

Capital expenditure

55.24

5.54

121.54

23.07

Free cash flow

-79.44

253.22

325.08

145.88

Equity raised

1,365.58

1,365.97

1,131.73

641.6

Investing

52.22

26.2

291.72

23.8

Financing

132.1

355.49

595.93

-4.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

25.61

Net in cash

1,470.47

2,000.89

2,344.47

832.13

