SIS Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
72.05
72.87
73.52
74.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
956.93
873.79
762.53
737.56
Net Worth
1,028.98
946.66
836.05
811.74
Minority Interest
Debt
920.92
810.49
688.87
796.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,949.9
1,757.15
1,524.92
1,608.61
Fixed Assets
212.08
179.36
145.14
113.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
594.57
591.35
576.55
524.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
168.04
168.98
104.57
80.98
Networking Capital
833.03
663.56
539.96
485.1
Inventories
18.03
15.06
14.72
18.21
Inventory Days
1.61
2.21
Sundry Debtors
795.93
686.31
507.21
445.52
Debtor Days
55.79
54.13
Other Current Assets
656.35
527.37
484.3
431.94
Sundry Creditors
-27.37
-29.89
-13.03
-8.04
Creditor Days
1.43
0.97
Other Current Liabilities
-609.91
-535.29
-453.24
-402.53
Cash
142.17
153.89
158.7
404.26
Total Assets
1,949.89
1,757.14
1,524.92
1,608.61
