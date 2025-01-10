Dear Members,

Your directors are pleased to present the 40th Annual Report on the business and operations of SIS Limited ("the Company") together with the audited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

Financial Highlights

The financial performance of the Company for the year ended March 31,2024 is summarized below:

Amounts in million except share data

Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 "FY24" 2022-23 "FY23" 2023-24 "FY24" 2022-23 "FY23" Net Revenue 45,413 39,849 1,22,614 1,13,458 Revenue Growth % 14.0 20.1 8.1 12.8 Earnings before financial charges, depreciation and amortization, and taxes (EBITDA) 2,670 1,870 5,845 4,916 Depreciation and Amortization 737 543 1,664 1,347 Financial charges 877 670 1,482 1,149 Others (Other income and effect of business combination) 840 692 427 327 Share of Profit / (Loss from Associates) - - 249 102 Reported Earnings/Profit Before Tax (PBT) 1,896 1,349 3,375 2,849 Tax Expenses 25 (552) 819 (616) Operating PAT 1,871 1,901 2,556 3,465 Add / (Less): Exceptional Items* - - 656 - Reported Net Earnings/PAT 1,871 1,901 1,900 3,465

On a standalone basis, the Companys revenues, at 45,413 Million during the year under review, increased by 14%, EBITDA at 2,670 Million increased by 43% and, profit after tax at 1,871 Million decreased by 2%, as compared to the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, during the year under review, the Groups revenues at 1,22,614 Million increased by 8%, EBITDA at 5,845 Million increased by 19%, and, profit after tax at 1,900 Million decreased by 45%, as compared to the previous year.

*During the year, an impairment charge of 656 Million is recognized for our investment in Singapore security business, Henderson.

During the year, there has been no change in the nature of the business of your Company.

Significant Developments Buyback of Equity Shares

The Company successfully completed its buyback, amounting to 900 million comprising of 16,36,363 equity shares of face value of 5/- each, at a price of 550 per share through the tender offer route. The buyback offer size represented 1.12% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company as of November 24, 2023. The total outflow of funds including taxes was 1,120.9 million.

The Buyback was undertaken to optimise returns to shareholders and enhance overall shareholders value.

During the buyback acceptance period, the eligible shareholders submitted valid bids, resulting in a subscription of 7.17 times the maximum number of shares proposed to be bought back. The settlement of bids and the payment of the buyback consideration was made on January 1, 2024, and the shares were extinguished on January 5, 2024.

Operations and Business Performance

The standalone business, which includes manned guarding and electronic security solutions, achieved a healthy growth of 14.0% in revenue in FY24 despite multiple economic variations. The business reported an EBITDA 2,670 Million at a Margin of 5.9% for FY24 up from 1,870 Million at 4.7% EBITDA Margins % for FY23, an improvement of 1.2% in EBITDA Margin %.

Despite a challenging business environment, FY24 has been a landmark year as the annual revenue crossed 122,600 Million. All the business segments have reported healthy revenue growth of 8.1% during the year with an EBITDA margin of 4.8%. The Security Solutions - India segment was ahead of the pack with 11.5% revenue

Our electronic security business segment won significant orders from leading PSUs and private banks leading to an increase in our solution sales revenue. In the evolving security landscape, customers have been demanding ManTech solutions wherein security guards are coupled with and supported by technological solutions to provide a superior and more efficient outcome for the clients.

Some of the noticeable solutions this year includes, developing mobile based app - Guard Tour System (a first in the industry) for patrolling, live reporting, report observations and incidences. Also, we are developing Integrated ManTech Security Solutions for the Mining & Industrial segments with multiple technologies including AI & tethered drones.

2. Alarm Monitoring and Response: We provide advanced level of security by seamlessly integrating an AI-enabled monitoring platform with trained response officers to individual homes, small business establishment, retail chains, bank branches, ATMs, Offices, and commercial establishments and operate this business under the VProtect brand. During FY24, we continued to aggressively expand our presence in the B2B space and won contracts in the BFSI segment and also built a sustainable partner network across regions for service management.

We have clearly established our capability of providing monitoring and response services to customer locations and sites pan-India and the number of sites secured by us, reached over 23,000 connections as of March 2024. We are confident of strengthening our presence further in this space with the BFSI and Logistics sector constantly looking at innovative solutions to help their security needs.

Security Solutions - International

The Group provides security services internationally through its subsidiaries in Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. In Australia, we operate through MSS Security Pty Ltd and Southern Cross Protection Pty Ltd, in New Zealand through Platform4Group Limited ("P4G") and in Singapore through Henderson Group. The Security Solutions - International segment business has recorded its highest ever annual revenue at INR 50,690 Million.

Our Security Solutions - International business continued to demonstrate strong growth and maintained its No. 1 position in the Australian market. Labour shortages across international geographies continued to have an impact on the costs. We continue to hold a leadership position in pure play security & safety services in the APAC region focusing on regulated markets and generating consistent profitable growth.

The segment continues to demonstrate strong growth. For FY24 the Security Solutions - International segment recorded a significant number of new order wins. We

growth. Facility Management Solutions achieved a revenue growth of 10.1% followed by Security Solutions

- International (4.0%) and Cash Logistics Solutions (16.7%).

Security Solutions - India

The Group provides security solutions in India through parent company and its subsidiaries, SLV Security Services Pvt Ltd., Uniq Security Solutions Pvt Ltd, Tech SIS Ltd and SIS Alarm Monitoring and Response Services Pvt Ltd.

SIS continues to be the largest security service company in India. The superior service provided to its clients has reinforced this leadership position.

The Security Solutions - India segment recorded its highest ever annual revenue at 51,585 Million, a growth of 11.5% over FY23 revenue primarily due to several significant wins in segments viz., financial, manufacturing, transportation, education, energy, retail, healthcare, real estate, and IT.

There were significant minimum wage revisions in some states like Goa (~27.0% increase), Madhya Pradesh (~26.0% increase), Delhi (~18.0% increase) and there were revisions in central minimum wages as well. New order wins and minimum wage revisions had a positive impact on both our revenue & EBITDA and improved employee retention and manpower availability. As a result, FY24 EBITDA margins for the segment increased from 4.6% at 2,119 Million in FY23 to 5.7% at 2,918 Million in FY24.

FY24 saw an overall improvement in Security Solutions

- India margins as business growth normalized with the economy bouncing back post pandemic. The results illustrate the predictability and robustness of our business model, as an essential service business, which continues to grow at a healthy rate. We continue to invest in inhouse technology and derive significant operational improvements by leveraging technology-based solutions leading to an improvement in productivity which also contributed to improvement in operating margins for FY24.

In FY24 we witnessed reasonable organic growth in the Security Solutions - India business indicating the strength of the SIS sales engine which continues to leverage and capitalize on the growth of the economy in India.

The number of employees employed by the business segment in India as on March 31,2024 was 1,85,072.

We continue to focus and invest in our capabilities in electronic security services in which we operate two businesses.

1. ManTech - Our electronic security business recorded a revenue of 500 Million for FY24. We continue to sell and provide technology-based security solutions to our customers to complement manpower deployment and providing customized solutions.

of 342 Million from One SIS program, a revenue growth of 109%, and broke-even on a monthly basis within 20 months of operations. One SIS operates at 119 client sites with 55 billing staff. ~65% of its revenue is from the Western and Southern regions. One SIS services corporate, coworking, BFSI and residential clients among others.

SMC is focused on tech-enabled integrated FM solutions. It achieved revenue of INR 6,621 Million, y-o-y growth of 8%, and an EBITDA of INR 321 Million at 4.8% EBITDA Margin. SMC operates through 30 branches, at ~1,600 customer sites, with a workforce of ~27,000. SMC services clients across healthcare, commercial spaces, government, manufacturing, retail, BFSI and education sectors. Some of its prestigious clients include, Manipal Hospital, Apollo Hospitals, Indira IVF, Tata Motors, Jindal Steel, among others. SMC offers various technology solutions including iPorter (Uberizing hospital operations), I-QMS (Intelligent Quality Management System) and CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System).

Our Pest control business Terminix SIS continues to secure large contracts including units of SATS Food Solutions, Hyatt Hotels, Taj Hotels, ITC.

We see an increasing trend of large customers looking to consolidate their service providers to achieve cost savings and be more compliant, which is favorable for organized players like SIS and our integrated business service solutions offering One SIS. The use of technology in service delivery is increasing with increasing interest from customers in more mechanized and advanced facility management solutions.

The consolidated EBITDA of the Facility Management Solutions segment grew by 5.8% from 818 Million in FY23 to 865 Million in FY24.

Cash Logistics (a joint venture with Prosegur)

The Cash Logistics Solutions business is a joint venture with Prosegur, a global leader in cash solutions. Services offered by the Company under this segment are Safe keeping and vault-related solutions, ATM related solutions, Cash-in-transit, Doorstep banking, Cash pickup and delivery, bullion management and customized cash processing and deposit solutions. The business has been focused on bank outsourcing solutions.

FY24 has been a record year with robust growth for the Cash Logistics Solutions business. Indias high GDP growth rate and cash in circulation, at an all-time high (growing at a 2016-2024 CAGR of 20.8%) are the key drivers for growth of the cash logistics industry.

The business has transformed into a Bank Outsourcing and Support Solutions provider and not merely a provider of Cash Logistics Solutions. Moving beyond the ATM business to focus on services like currency chest management, cash processing etc. will enable the

acquired key contracts in the segments viz., retail, logistics, real estate, technology, hospitality, and education.

On a consolidated basis, the Security Solutions - International segment, recorded revenues of AUD 932 Million during FY24 against AUD 886 Million in FY23.

We continue to be No.1 in Australia with over 20% market share. Segments which were most impacted by the pandemic viz., Aviation, Universities & Special events (such as NZ Cricket, FIFA Womens World Cup among others) started ramping up and rapidly returning to pre covid levels.

In New Zealand, P4G continued to build on its market position and client base and enhanced its market share and service portfolio.

The FY24 EBITDA for the segment was AUD 38 Million (4.1% of revenues) against AUD 36 Million (4.1% of revenues) for FY23. Inspite of the winding down of special COVID related contracts and labour shortages, the business managed to improve its operating margins and at the same time also successfully passed on record wage increases in its pricing with customers.

Facility Management Solutions

The Groups Facility Management Solutions business comprises:

i. SMC Integrated Facility Management Solutions Limited ("SMC"), Dusters Total Solutions Services Private Limited and Rare Hospitality & Services Private Limited in the business of housekeeping and cleaning services.

ii. Terminix SIS India Private Limited ("Terminix SIS"), in the pest control business; and

iii. Adis Enterprises Private Limited, specializing in Operations & Maintenance in the Pharmaceutical vertical.

The Facility Management Solutions business continues to be a high growth vertical in the groups portfolio and is currently the No. 1 facility management provider in India. The business recorded its highest ever annual revenues at 20,921 Million in FY24, up from 18,998 Million in FY23, a robust growth of 10.1%.

The revenue growth is largely driven by key business segments like Healthcare, Manufacturing, Warehousing and Property Management & Educational institutions.

The One SIS programme, which aims to provide integrated solutions comprising security services, facility management, pest control and other allied services to the clients, under a common contractual arrangement is spearheaded primarily by the FM business. One SIS operates in 29 states / UTs across the country including J&K and Andaman. During FY24, we achieved a revenue

business to become a formidable industry participant. These lines of services also offer higher margins.

While quarterly revenue run rate has almost doubled in the last three years, EBITDA has quadrupled, with Q4 FY24 EBITDA at 296 Million, a 21.9% growth over the previous year and 9.7% increase over the previous quarter, illustrating the quality of revenue growth and execution excellence with international best practices. FY24 revenue was at 6,338 Million, a growth of 16.7% over FY23 and FY24 EBITDA was 1,057 Million, a growth of 23.3% over FY23.

The business achieved superior profitability in FY24 with a PAT of 503 Million, a growth of ~149% over FY23.

We are at the forefront of industry innovation, with only about 20% of our business stemming from the traditional ATM business. The QR code based DSB pick-up along with Green DSB solution is being rolled out to more banks. Other innovative solutions such as bullion management, man behind the counter (PEGE), value cargo, Cash today, and Cash Process Outsourcing (CPO) are continuously growing. The focus on bank outsourcing solutions continues with innovative solutions accounting for 5.5% of FY24 revenue.

We continue to focus on the non-ATM business, which includes retail banking and cash-in-transit business and increased our focus on new value-added services and products. We now operate over 3,000 cash vans, service ~9,000 ATMs and provide doorstep banking services across 22,000+ pickup points and operate 60+ vaults and strong rooms across the country. The business focused on solution selling and sales in new segments which now contribute ~6% of overall revenue with ~26% of currency chests outsourcing to us.

By the end of FY24, almost 60%+ of ATMs serviced by us were functional on Cassette swap operations.

The global cash logistics market is expected to reach $41 Bn. in 2032 at a CAGR of 6.8% from $22.5 Bn in 2023 on the back of growing demand for secure cash management services, rapid technological advancements, widespread shift of retail and banking sectors and a strategic shift towards outsourcing non-core activities.

Outlook

Despite the global slowdown, Indias economic growth rate is the highest globally and reflects relatively robust domestic consumption and lesser dependence on global demand.

Robust public and private investments and a strong services sector are likely to boost Indias GDP in FY25. Higher capital expenditure on infrastructure development, by both the central and state governments, the rise in private corporate investment, strong services sector

spur demand. According to IMF, the Indian economy is projected to grow at 6.3% in both 2024 and 2025 driven by robust public and private investment and strong services sector.

Private corporate investment is expected to get a boost with stable interest rates. With inflation moderating to 4.6% in FY24 and easing further to 4.5% in FY25, monetary policy may become less restrictive, which will facilitate rapid off take of bank credit. Demand for financial, real estate and professional services will grow while manufacturing will benefit from muted input cost pressures that will boost industry sentiment. However, geopolitical tensions and weather-related shocks are key risks to Indias economic outlook.

Overall economic growth of the country directly fuels demand for Security, Facility Management ("FM"), and Cash logistics Solutions.

Economic growth boosts demand for security services leading to volume growth for SIS. The security services industrys formalization augments market share for organized players like SIS. This combined with the growth in Infra (rapid urbanization, smart city projects) and manufacturing sectors to enhance demand for security solutions and allied services indicates a long-term robust growth potential for the sector.

Similarly, in the FM vertical, significant growth in the real estate sector on account of shifting preferences towards a safe, clean, and secure environment represents one of the primary factors bolstering the market growth in India. The India Facility Management market size is estimated at 2,328 Billion in 2024.

In the domestic cash management industry, growth in currency in circulation (CIC) is driving the growth of Retail Cash Management (RCM) and Cash-in-transit (CIT). CIC has increased from ~ 13 Tn in FY17 to ~ 35 Tn in FY24, an ~3x growth. As a result, the RCM market size is projected to increase from INR 600 cr. in FY21 to over INR 2,000 cr. in FY27, at a CAGR of 23%, and the CIT market size is projected to increase from INR 670 cr. in FY21 to over INR 1,400 cr. in FY27, at a CAGR of 13%. The cash management industry in India is undergoing a major shift, with companies looking beyond the ATM business to focus on bank outsourcing services such as currency chest management. The total addressable market (TAM) for cash management (ATM cash management, RCM, DCV) stood at INR 28.7 Bn. in FY21 and is estimated to reach a size of INR 78.9 Bn. in FY27 growing at a CAGR of 19%.

With the growing popularity of e-commerce platforms, the overall need for infrastructure and organized spaces is increasing, which is also influencing the FM services market positively. Furthermore, India is creating world

class facilities with a boom in urban infrastructure projects across the country which are anticipated to augment the demand for FM services to maintain safety, health, and productivity.

The security solutions industry is evolving. Given that minimum wage increases twice a year, human resource costs are increasing Pan-India. This coupled with rapid urbanization, smart city projects and large infrastructure developments are increasingly adopting e-security solutions driving the growth of the electronic security market. This positions the Company in a favorable position to be able to cater to customer requirements with integrated man-tech security solutions.

The Company continues to focus on delivering robust organic growth and it is expected that inorganic growth will provide additional growth enhancement. We continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities with niche capabilities / customer segments which can further augment our service offerings or presence in specific service segments especially in the India businesses. Continued investments in technology for improving internal processes and systems, increasing efficiency and productivity and driving synergies across business divisions / entities will enable us to achieve cost savings and superior profitability.

Material changes & commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company from the end of the financial year till the date of the report.

No material changes or commitments that could affect the financial position of the Company have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this report.

Other significant matters since the end of the financial year

No significant transactions have taken place after the closure of the financial year and until the date of this report.

Dividend and Dividend Distribution Policy

The Board of the Company does not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 on the Equity Shares of the Company.

As per the provisions of Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

https://sisindia. com/policies-and-code-of-conduct/.

Transfer of unclaimed dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Investor Education and Protection Fund (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules,

2016 (IEPF Rules), during the year, the Company has

transferred the unclaimed dividend of 78,921 to Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"). Further, 5,074 corresponding shares on which dividends were unclaimed for seven consecutive years were transferred to IEPF as per IEPF Rules.

Transfer to reserves

The Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the general reserve for the year ended March 31,2024.

Credit Rating

There were no outstanding debentures during the year.

Share Capital

As of March 31, 2024, the authorised capital of the Company stands at 1,350.00 million divided into 27,00,00,000 equity shares of 5 each. The paid-up equity share capital of the Company is 720.50 million, consisting of 14,41,00,390 equity shares of 5 each.

In January 2024, the Company extinguished 16,36,363 equity shares of 5 each following a buyback from all eligible shareholders. Additionally, during the year under review, the Company issued and allotted 7,312 equity shares of 5 each pursuant to the exercise of stock options under the Employee Stock Option Plan.

Your Company has not issued equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise, nor have any sweat equity shares been issued during the year under review.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 186 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, disclosures relating to Loans, Guarantees and Investments as of March 31,2024, are provided in the Notes to the standalone financial statements.

Deposits

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted or renewed any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. Consequently, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as of the date of the Balance Sheet.

Corporate Governance

The Companys business and operations are managed by a professional team of managers led by the Managing Director, under the supervision and control of the Board of Directors. The Company maintain and adhere to the highest standards of Corporate Governance as stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Act.

A comprehensive report on Corporate Governance, as required under Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, forms part of this Annual Report. A certificate issued by Mr. Sudhir V Hulyalkar, Practicing Company Secretary, on compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is annexed to the Corporate Governance Report.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The CSR Policy is available on the Companys website at https:// sisindia.com/policies-and-code-of-conduct/.

The SIS Group, comprising SIS Limited and its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures ("SIS Group"), has been at the forefront of bringing social change in the lives of thousands of people in India. It employs more than 2,84,776 people, the majority of whom come from less privileged sections of society with limited means for education, development, and livelihood. The SIS Group has played a vital role in improving the lives of these people through training, development and employment opportunities.

Our Board of Directors, Management and Employees are committed to the philosophy of compassionate care. We firmly believe that businesses must give back to society, the environment and the communities in which they operate. CSR has been an integral part of the way the SIS Group conducts its business since its inception. The SIS Group established the SEWA trust for the betterment of the lives of the employees and has engaged in various community activities that have positively impacted thousands of people over the years. The Company has actively participated in and encouraged skills-based training for individuals from underprivileged and less developed communities across the country.

The CSR Policy is based on the vision and principles of the SIS Group. The main objective of this CSR Policy is to lay down guidelines to make CSR a key business process for sustainable and beneficial engagement with society and the environment in which the Group operates. It aims to enhance welfare measures for society based on the immediate and long term social and environmental consequences of the SIS Groups activities. This Policy specifies the projects and programmes that can be undertaken, directly or indirectly, the execution modalities and the monitoring thereof. The scope of the Policy has been kept as wide as possible, to allow the SIS Group to respond to changing and immediate societal needs while focusing on specific activities that bring long term benefit to society.

One of the internal objectives of the CSR Policy is to encourage active participation from employees at all

the locations. Employees are encouraged to volunteer their time and effort in respect of SIS Group sponsored programmes or on their own initiatives. The Company recognises and appreciates the contributions of the employees to CSR activities. A widespread awareness of the CSR initiatives of the SIS Group will be conducted and the SIS Group seeks active and wide participation from employees and encourages any suggestions and project ideas from them.

A detailed disclosure on CSR initiatives undertaken by the Company during the year is annexed herewith as Annexure I.

Disclosure under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company is committed to promoting a work environment that ensures every employee is treated with dignity, respect and provided equitable treatment regardless of gender, race, social class, disability, or economic status. We priortise providing a safe and conducive work environment for our employees and associates. In compliance with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, the Company adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition, and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace. During the year under review, 7 complaints were received and resolved. Your Company constituted an Internal Complaints Committee to enquire into complaints received, and to recommend appropriate action, as per the requirements of the said Act.

Nomination and Remuneration policy Directors and their Appointment

In compliance with the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board approved the criteria for determining the qualifications, positive attributes, and independence of Directors, including Independent Directors. This policy, inter alia, requires that Non-Executive Directors, including Independent Directors, be drawn from amongst eminent professionals with expertise in business, finance, governance, law, public administration, sustainability and risk management. It endeavors to create a broad basing in the composition of the Board to make available the right balance of skills, experience, and diversity of perspectives appropriate to the Company.

The Articles of Association of the Company provide that the strength of the Board shall not be fewer than three nor more than fifteen. Directors are generally appointed or reappointed for a period of three to five years or a shorter duration, as determined by the Board, with the approval of the members.

The Policy relating to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management, and other

https://sisindia.com/policies-and-code-of-conduct/.

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, a separate section on Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report, describing the initiatives taken by the Company from environmental, social and governance perspective, forms an integral part of this Report.

Sustainability for your Company is about being responsible to the multiple stakeholders and creating shared value for each of them in a way that reinforces and amplifies our commitment. Our approach aligns with the ESG framework, which emphasizes creating economic value in an ecologically sustainable, socially responsible and governance-driven manner. We extend our considerations beyond economic and financial aspects and address our broader role in society and the communities we engage with. Consistent efforts have been made to minimise environmental footprint, reduce emissions and pollution, and optimise land and water usage.

Related party transactions

During the year under review, all contracts/arrangements entered into by your Company with related parties were conducted on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. No material Related Party Transactions entered by the Company during the year that required shareholders approval under Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Your Company formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions, which is available on the Companys website at https://sisindia.com/policies-and- code-of-conduct/.

Since all the contracts/arrangements/transactions with related parties, during the year under review, were at arms length and not material, disclosure in Form AOC-2 under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounts of Companies) Rules, 2014, is not applicable to the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and hence does not form part of this Report. The details of contracts and arrangements with related parties for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, are provided in the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, which form part of this Annual Report.

Risk Management

The Board of Directors has approved the risk management policy and the main objectives of the policy are (a) identifying, assessing, quantifying, mitigating, minimizing and managing key risks; (b) Establishing a framework for

the Companys risk management process and ensuring its implementation; (c) Developing risk policies and strategies for timely evaluation, reporting and monitoring of key business risks; and (d) Ensuring business growth with financial stability.

The Board of Directors has formed a Risk Management Committee to oversee the risk management plan.

As on March 31, 2024, the Committee comprises of the following directors:

1. Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha, Independent Director,

2. Mr. Sunil Srivastav, Independent Director, and

3. Mr. Rajan Verma, Independent Director.

Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha is the Chairman of the Committee. The Committee is responsible for monitoring and reviewing the strategic risk management plans to ensure their effectiveness.

The Company has a comprehensive risk management framework that is periodically reviewed by the Committee. Risk evaluation and management are an ongoing process within the organisation. The Committee periodically reviews identified risks and their mitigation plans. The major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis.

In the opinion of the Board, there are no risks that pose a threat to the existence of the Company.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the SEBI Listing Regulations, is presented in a separate section and forms an integral part of this Report.

Internal Financial Controls

Our rapid growth, while a matter of great satisfaction, continues to put pressure on our internal systems and processes. It is crucial that we work to ensure that these systems continue to keep up with our business growth and that our policies remain relevant in the ever-changing business landscape. Information systems are being continuously evaluated and revamped to provide timely and relevant information to various stakeholders equipping them with the necessary tools to compete in a challenging market and environment. We recognise the critical role of IT and information systems in todays world, and we have several dedicated groups of people constantly working to enhance and improve these systems to stay ahead of the rapidly changing environment.

The Companys system of continuous internal audits ensures that laid-down processes and practices are

followed and complied with and that quality processes are strictly adhered to. Financial discipline is emphasized at all levels of the business and adherence to quality systems and focus on customer satisfaction are critical for the Company to retain and attract customers and business and these are followed rigorously. At the same time, the Group is strengthening its core business systems to enhance robustness and achieve uniformity and consistency in practices and processes across the Group.

An Audit Committee comprising independent members of the Board has been constituted which plans and monitors the various Internal Audit programmes and reviews the reports and assesses action plans. The Director - Finance and the Chief Financial Officers are invitees to the meetings of the Committee.

The Internal Auditors, who function independently within the Group, review the adequacy and efficacy of the key internal controls. The annual audit plan, approved by the Audit Committee, guides the scope of audit activities. Additionally, we engage professional and reputable audit firms from time to time to conduct internal audits of the larger and more critical operations of the Group.

In addition to financial audits, quality management system procedures are continuously audited by internal and external auditors to ensure that the Companys business practices conform to the requirements of customers.

The Directors believe that the Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature, size and complexity of its business and ensure proper safeguarding of assets, maintaining proper accounting records and providing reliable financial information. The Internal Audit team of the Company evaluates the effectiveness and quality of internal controls and reports on their adequacy through periodic reporting. During the year under review, these controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was identified.

Subsidiaries and Joint Venture Companies

As on March 31, 2024, the Company has 35 subsidiary companies and 5 joint venture companies. There have been no material changes in the nature of the business of the subsidiaries.

During the year, One SIS Residential Solutions Pvt Ltd was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on August 31,2023.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 129 (3) of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a report on the performance and financial position of each subsidiary and joint venture company is provided in the prescribed ‘Form AOC-1, in Annexure II to this Report.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the Annual Report of the Company, including the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company are available on the Companys website, https://sisindia.com/annual-report/ .

Further, the audited financial statements of subsidiary companies are also available on the website of the Company at https://sisindia.com/financials-subsidiary- companies/

The said Policy is available on the Companys website at https://sisindia. com/policies-and-code-of-conduct/.

The Audit Committee and the Board review the financial statements and significant transactions of all subsidiary companies. The minutes of unlisted subsidiary companies are placed before the Board for their review.

People and Training

We continuously strive to improve and develop tools and processes to recognize and reward employees at all levels within the Company. We highly value their contribution to the Companys performance and invest in their training and development programmes including leadership development initiatives. The Performance Management Process ("PMP") tool implemented across the Group enables us to scientifically measure and track employee performance at all levels. This approach helps us to recognize and reward performance, retain and attract talent, and establish a common platform for performance management throughout the Group. As of the end of the year under review, the total number of employees in the SIS Group exceeded 2,84,776.

Particulars of Employees

The information under Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in Annexure III to this Report.

A separate annexure containing the names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and Rule 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is included in this report. However, the Annual Report is being sent to the Members excluding the said annexure. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the annexure is available for inspection and any interested member can obtain a copy may write to the Company Secretary at shareholders@sisindia.com.

Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP)

To reward employees for their contribution to your Company and to provide an incentive for their continuous contribution to the organizations success, the Company has instituted an employee stock option scheme, namely, ESOP 2016 on July 27, 2016. ESOP 2016 envisages the grant of such number of options (together with exercised options) enabling the eligible employee stock option holders the right to apply for equity shares of the Company.

During the year under review, the Company had granted a total of 10,000 options to employees of the Company under the Employee Stock Option Plan - 2016.

Disclosures with respect to stock options, as required under Regulation 14 of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("the Regulations"), are available on the Companys website, https://sisindia.com/annual-report/.

Mr. Sudhir V Hulyalkar, Secretarial Auditor of the Company, has provided certification confirming that the implementation of Employee Stock Option Plan is in accordance with the Regulations and the resolutions approved by the members regarding the plan.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP")

a. Appointment/Re-appointment of Directors

• In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mrs. Rita Kishore Sinha and Ms. Rivoli Sinha, Directors are liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). They are eligible for reappointment and have offered themselves for reappointment.

• Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, the Shareholders have appointed the following Directors:

i. Ms. Vrinda Sarup (DIN: 03117769) has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a period of 2 years effective June 20, 2023.

Declaration of Independence

Your Company has received declarations from all its Independent Directors, confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. These declarations also affirm that there have been no changes in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors possess the requisite qualifications, experience and expertise including proficiency and they uphold the highest standards of integrity.

Committees of the Board

As on March 31, 2024, the Board constituted the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, and a Risk Management Committee. The composition of the Board and its committees is provided in detail in the Corporate Governance Report. In addition, the Board constitutes other committees to perform specific roles and responsibilities as may be specified by the Board from time to time.

Meetings of the Board

During the year under review, the Board of Directors met 5 (five) times to deliberate on various matters. The meetings were held on May 3, 2023, July 26, 2023, October 30, 2023, November 30, 2023, and January 30, 2024.

Further details are provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its performance as well as that of its committees and individual Directors, including the Chairperson of the Board. The evaluation was conducted using a structured questionnaire that covered various aspects of the functioning of the Board and its Committees.

The Board expressed satisfaction with the overall functioning of the Board and its Committees based on the evaluation results.

To familiarise Independent Directors with the Company, its stakeholders, leadership team, senior management, operations, policies and industry landscape, a familiarisation program is conducted. The program aims to provide insight and understanding of the Companys business. Independent Directors are informed about their roles, rights, and responsibilities through a formal letter of appointment at the time of their appointment or re-appointment.

Further details regarding the annual evaluation of the performance of the Board, its chairperson, its committees and of individual Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report which is an integral part of this Report.

Auditors and Audit Reports

SS Kothari Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000756N) were appointed as Statutory

Particulars 2023-24 Foreign exchange earnings 64.01 Foreign exchange expenditure 62.39

Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 consecutive years in the 38th AGM held on August 30, 2022 to hold office till the conclusion of the 43rd AGM of the Company.

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The auditors have provided an unmodified opinion on both the standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company.

The statutory auditors have confirmed that they meet the criteria of independence as per the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the provisions of the Act.

Secretarial Audit

As per the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with the rules framed thereunder, Mr. Sudhir V Hulyalkar, Company Secretary in Practice, has been appointed as the Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24, issued by Mr. Sudhir V Hulyalkar is provided in Annexure IV - A to this Report.

Further, the secretarial audit report of material subsidiary company, Dusters Total Solutions Services Private Limited issued by Mr. Jayarama Korikkar, Company Secretary in Practice, is provided in Annexure IV - B to this Report.

Compliance with the Secretarial Standards

During the year, your Company is in compliance with the mandatory Secretarial Standards specified by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Reporting of Frauds by Auditors

During the year under review, there were no instances of fraud committed against your Company by its officers and/or employees, which required the auditors to report to the Audit Committee and/or the Board under Section 143(12) of the Act.

Conservation of Energy, Research and Development, Technology Absorption

Considering the nature of activities of the Company, the provisions of Section 134(m) of the Act and Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 relating to Conservation of Energy, Research and Development, Technology Absorption are not applicable to the Company.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The details of the foreign exchange earnings and expenditure are as follows:

Million

Annual Return

In terms of the provisions of Section 92 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, the annual return of the Company as on March 31, 2024, is available on the Companys website at https://sisindia.com/annual-report/ .

Significant & material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts, if any

During the year under review, no significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and the Companys operations in the future.

Your Company had neither filed any application, nor any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 at the end of the year.

Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy

The Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company at https://sisindia.com/policies-and-code-of-conduct/.

Directors Responsibility Statement

In terms of the provisions of Section 134 (5) of the Act, the Board of Directors of your Company, to the best of their knowledge and ability, hereby confirms that:

• In the preparation of the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

• Accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the Profit of the Company for the year;

• Proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records have been taken in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

customers, suppliers, vendors, and investors for their consistent support to the Company.

Last but not least, the Directors sincerely acknowledge and applaud the significant contributions made by all the employees of the Company for their dedication and commitment to your Company.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be ‘forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied.

• The Annual Accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

• Internal financial controls have been laid down and followed by your Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

• Proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Appreciation/Acknowledgement

Your directors express their gratitude to the Central Government, various State Governments as well as the Companys Bankers and advisors for their valuable advice, guidance, assistance, co-operation, and encouragement provided to the SIS Group on various occasions. The Directors also take this opportunity to thank the Companys

ANNUAL REPORT ON CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ACTIVITIES

1. Brief outline on CSR Policy of the Company:

The Company has formalized its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy in alignment with the vision and principles of the SIS Group. This CSR Policy is primarily aimed at establishing guidelines to integrate CSR into the core business processes, fostering sustainable and meaningful interactions with the society and environment where the Group operates. It seeks to elevate societal welfare by addressing both the short-term and long-term social and environmental impacts of the Groups operations. The Policy outlines specific projects and programs that can be pursued, either directly or indirectly, along with the methods of implementation and monitoring.

2. Composition of CSR Committee:

S. Name of the Director & Designation No. Position in committee Number of Held f meetings of CSR during the year Committee Attended 1 Mr. Ravindra Kishore Sinha, Chairman Chairperson 1 1 2 Mr. Uday Singh, Independent Director Member 1 1 3 Mr. Arvind Kumar Prasad, Director-Finance Member 1 1

3. The web-link of composition of the CSR committee,

CSR Policy and cSr projects approved by the Board is: https://sisindia.com/corporate-social-

responsibilitv-sustainabilitv/

4. Provide the executive summary along with web- link(s) of Impact assessment of CSR projects carried out in pursuance of sub-rule (3) of rule 8, if applicable.

Not Applicable as the Company was not having average CSR obligation of more than 10 crores during the three immediately preceding financial years.

5. (a) Average net profit of the company as per

section 135(5): 1,117.78 million.

(b) 2% of average net profit of the company as per section 135(5): 22.36 million.

(c) Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years: Nil

(d) Amount required to be set off for the financial year, if any: 4.44 million

(e) Total CSR obligation for the financial year [(b)-(d)]: 17.92 million

6. (a) Amount spent on CSR Projects (both Ongoing

Project and other than Ongoing Project).

42.22 million

(b) Amount spent in administrative overheads.:

Nil

(c) Amount spent on Impact Assessment, if any :

Not Applicable

(d) Total amount spent for the Financial Year [(a) + (b) +(c)]: 42.22 million

(f) Excess amount for set-off, if any:

Sl. No. Particulars Amount ( in Million) (1) (2) (3) i. 2% of average net profit of the company as per section 135(5) 22.36 ii. Total amount spent for the Financial Year 42.22 iii. Excess amount spent for the financial year [(ii)-(i)] 19.86 iv. Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years, if any - v. Amount available for set off in succeeding financial years [(iii)-(iv)] 19.86

Total Amount Amount Unspent (in Million) Spent for the Financial Year ( Million) Total Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account as per section 135(6) of the Act Amount Date of transfer Amount transferred to any fund specified under Schedule VII as per second proviso to section 135(5) of the Act Name of the Fund Amount Date of transfer 42.22 Nil

(e) CSR amount spent or unspent for the Financial Year:

7. Details of Unspent CSR amount for the preceding three Financial Years: Nil

8. Whether any capital asset has been created or acquired through CSR amount spent in the financial year: No

9. Specify the reason(s), if the company has failed to spend two per cent of the average net profit as per section 135(5): Not Applicable

ANNEXURE II

STATEMENT CONTAINING SALIENT FEATURES OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF OUR SUBSIDIARIES AND JOINT VENTURES

(Pursuant to sub-section (3) of section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule (5) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014)

Part A: Subsidiaries

( Million)

Sl. No Name of the Subsidiary Date on which Joint Venture/ Associate was acquired / incorporated Reporting Currency Closing exchange rate Financial period ended Share Capital Reserve and surplus Total Assets Total Liabilities Investments Turnover Profit / (loss) before tax Provision for tax Profit/ (loss) after tax Proposed Dividend* % of shareholding 1 SMC Integrated Facility Management Solutions Ltd (Formerly Service Master Clean Ltd) 31-Mar-2009 NA 31-Mar-24 195.13 1,490.55 3,524.07 1,838.39 655.25 6,620.83 152.33 96.93 55.40 169.76 100.00 2 Tech SIS Ltd 31-Mar-2010 NA 31-Mar-24 178.00 (146.80) 186.83 155.63 - 214.90 (13.24) (6.11) (7.13) - 100.00 3 Terminix SIS India Pvt Ltd 28-Sep-2011 NA 31-Mar-24 225.00 (231.00) 183.04 189.04 - 336.18 (14.98) 58.28 (73.26) - 100.00 4 SIS Alarm Monitoring and Response Services Pvt Ltd 17-Jul-2015 NA 31-Mar-24 400.00 (410.51) 519.16 529.67 687.44 (21.07) (9.65) (11.42) 100.00 5 Dusters Total Solutions Services Pvt Ltd 01-Aug-2016 NA 31-Mar-24 28.02 2,529.35 4,999.03 2,441.66 19.29 12,143.82 395.24 194.86 200.38 336.20 100.00 6 SIS Business Support Services and Solutions Pvt Ltd 21-Jul-2016 NA 31-Mar-24 0.10 4.88 40.14 35.16 50.07 5.24 1.32 3.92 100.00 7 SIS Synergistic Adjacencies Ventures Pvt Ltd 21-Nov-2016 NA 31-Mar-24 0.10 0.04 0.17 0.03 - 0.07 0.00 0.01 (0.01) - 100.00 8 SLV Security Services Pvt Ltd 01-Sep-2018 NA 31-Mar-24 25.00 162.70 1,164.00 976.30 - 3,574.57 83.74 45.27 38.47 - 100.00 9 Rare Hospitality and Services Pvt Ltd 01-Nov-2018 NA 31-Mar-24 11.69 139.43 911.50 760.38 0.03 1,681.88 21.02 17.59 3.43 - 100.00 10 Uniq Security Solutions Pvt Ltd 01-Feb-2019 NA 31-Mar-24 18.00 677.78 1,029.37 333.59 6.75 2,017.18 80.94 23.54 57.40 162.00 100.00 11 Uniq Detective and Security Services (AP) Pvt Ltd 01-Feb-2019 NA 31-Mar-24 0.10 6.87 9.38 2.41 9.67 0.32 0.88 (0.56) 100.00 12 Uniq Detective and Security Services (Tamilnadu) Pvt Ltd 01-Feb-2019 NA 31-Mar-24 0.10 (2.81) 3.51 6.22 0.86 (0.89) (0.26) (0.63) 100.00 13 Uniq Facility Services Pvt Ltd 01-Feb-2019 NA 31-Mar-24 1.00 16.62 27.45 9.83 - 74.96 3.57 1.34 2.23 - 100.00 14 Adis Enterprises Pvt Ltd 01-Feb-2020 NA 31-Mar-24 0.10 13.00 22.15 9.05 - 36.57 2.23 0.46 1.77 - 100.00

Sl. No Name of the Subsidiary Date on which Joint Venture/ Associate was acquired / incorporated Reporting Currency Closing exchange rate Financial period ended Share Capital Reserve and surplus Total Assets Total Liabilities Investments Turnover Profit / (loss) before tax Provision for tax Profit/ (loss) after tax Proposed Dividend* % of shareholding 15 One SIS Solutions Pvt Ltd 11-Mar-2020 NA 31-Mar-24 10.10 (7.83) 95.64 93.37 - 341.90 (2.53) (0.63) (1.90) - 100.00 16 One SIS Residential Solutions Pvt Ltd 31-Aug-2023 NA 31-Mar-24 0.10 - 0.12 0.02 - 0.09 - - - - 100.00 17 SIS Security Internationa! Holdings Pte. Ltd. 21-Jul-2008 AUD 0.018 31-Mar-24 217.47 0.09 218.20 0.65 217.47 - 56.49 - 56.49 56.43 100.00 18 SIS Security Asia Pacific Holdings Pte. Ltd. 13-Oct-2008 AUD 0.018 31-Mar-24 217.47 0.09 218.50 0.94 217.47 - 56.43 - 56.43 56.43 100.00 19 SIS Australia Holdings Pty Ltd 21-Jul-2008 AUD 0.018 31-Mar-24 217.47 134.06 993.93 642.40 816.06 - 57.89 (33.97) 91.86 56.43 100.00 20 SIS Australia Group Pty Ltd 21-Jul-2008 AUD 0.018 31-Mar-24 859.01 1,269.00 12,499.48 10,371.48 5,308.32 - 230.95 (55.37) 286.31 121.15 100.00 21 SIS Group International Holdings Pty Ltd 13-Jun-2014 AUD 0.018 31-Mar-24 0.54 (1,586.75) 3,860.23 5,446.44 3,788.66 - (586.75) 0.12 (586.87) 56.43 100.00 22 MSS Strategic Medical and Rescue Pty Ltd 30-Jan-2012 AUD 0.018 31-Mar-24 0.54 209.59 776.22 566.09 - 1,965.15 29.75 8.91 20.84 - 100.00 23 SIS MSS Security Holdings Pty Ltd 21-Jul-2008 AUD 0.018 31-Mar-24 815.51 633.11 2,704.42 1,255.80 2,562.33 - 422.02 4.32 417.70 415.51 100.00 24 MSS Security Pty Ltd 21-Jul-2008 AUD 0.018 31-Mar-24 543.68 7,818.34 15,499.25 7,137.23 - 37,068.51 1,205.14 370.02 835.13 415.97 100.00 25 Australian Security Connections Pty Ltd 23-Aug-2012 AUD 0.018 31-Mar-24 0.54 - 0.54 - - - - - - - 100.00 26 Southern Cross Protection Pty Ltd 01-Jul-2017 AUD 0.018 31-Mar-24 21.33 1,860.83 4,525.23 2,643.08 - 8,290.34 285.39 88.83 196.56 - 100.00 27 Askara Pty Ltd 01-Jul-2017 AUD 0.018 31-Mar-24 - (33.50) 642.42 675.92 - 114.36 (17.00) (5.10) (11.90) - 100.00 28 Charter Security Protective Services Pty Ltd 01-Jul-2017 AUD 0.018 31-Mar-24 0.01 185.80 1,072.10 886.30 267.02 (21.32) (6.40) (14.93) 100.00 29 Platform 4 Group Ltd 28-Feb-2019 NZD 0.020 31-Mar-24 21.11 103.33 486.98 362.54 - 1,859.92 35.57 10.15 25.42 - 100.00 30 Triton Security Services Ltd 01-Jul-2019 NZD 0.020 31-Mar-24 0.05 208.09 294.89 86.74 - 152.32 38.46 9.45 29.01 - 100.00 31 SIS Henderson Holdings Pte Ltd 28-Feb-2019 SGD 0.016 31-Mar-24 955.18 1,832.08 2,797.76 10.50 1,055.71 - 56.56 9.25 47.31 - 100.00 32 Henderson Security Services Pte Ltd 28-Feb-2019 SGD 0.016 31-Mar-24 84.83 177.08 607.17 345.26 - 1,785.54 13.42 0.35 13.07 - 100.00 33 Henderson Technologies Pte Ltd 28-Feb-2019 SGD 0.016 31-Mar-24 0.57 45.75 63.95 17.64 - 84.84 (5.21) 0.72 (5.93) - 100.00 34 Safety Direct Solutions Pty Ltd 12-Sep-2022 AUD 0.018 31-Mar-24 0.03 101.36 371.05 269.66 - 1,335.09 (26.47) (5.88) (20.59) - 85.00

Sl. No Name of the Subsidiary Date on which Joint Venture/ Associate was acquired / incorporated Reporting Currency Closing exchange rate Financial period ended Share Capital Reserve and surplus Total Assets Total Liabilities Investments Turnover Profit / (loss) before tax Provision for tax Profit/ (loss) after tax Proposed Dividend* % of shareholding 35 Safety Direct Solutions Pty Ltd NZ 12-Sep-2022 NZD 0.020 31-Mar-24 - 4.83 (0.18) (5.01) - 1.19 (5.25) - (5.25) - 85.00

Notes:

1. Names of subsidiaries which are yet to commence operations: None

2. Names of subsidiaries which have been liquidated or sold during the year: None

Part B: Joint Ventures

Sl. No. Name of the associates / joint ventures Date on which Joint Venture/ Associate was acquired / incorporated Latest audited balance sheet date Share of Joint Ventures held by the Group on the year end Description of how there is significant influence Reason why the joint venture is not consolidated Net worth attributable to Profit/ (loss) for the year Number Amount of investment Extent of holding shareholding as per latest audited balance sheet? Considered in consolidation Not considered in consolidation 1 SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd 28-Sep-2011 31-Mar-24 9,708,696 753.88 49% Joint Venture company NA 753.88 246.28 256.33 2 SIS Prosegur Holdings Pvt Ltd * 21-Jul-2014 31-Mar-24 NA NA NA Joint Venture company NA NA NA NA 3 SIS Prosegur Cash Logistics Pvt Ltd ** 02-Jun-2015 31-Mar-24 NA NA NA Joint Venture company NA NA NA NA 4 SIS-Prosegur Cash Services Pvt Ltd* 27-Mar-2023 31-Mar-24 NA NA NA Joint Venture company NA NA NA NA 5 Habitat Security Pty Ltd 05-Feb-2016 31-Mar-24 49 3.13 49% Joint Venture company NA 3.13 3.31 3.44

* Wholly owned subsidiary of SIS Cash Services Private Limited ** Wholly owned subsidiary of SIS Prosegur Holdings Private Limited @ Net worth considered for SIS Cash Services Private Limited, consolidated group of entities.

Notes:

1. Names of associates or joint ventures which are yet to commence operations: SIS-Prosegur Cash Services Pvt Ltd

2. Names of associates or joint ventures which have been liquidated or sold during the year: None

A. I nformation pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

1. The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary during the financial year 2023-24, ratio of remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year 2023-24:

Name of the Director/Key Managerial Personnel and Designation Ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the Median Remuneration of Employees for the financial year 2023-24 % increase in remuneration in the financial year 2023-24 Mr. Ravindra Kishore Sinha, Chairman 115:1 7.00 Mr. Rituraj Kishore Sinha, Managing Director 58:1 7.00 Mr. Arvind Kumar Prasad, Director - Finance 32:1 7.00 Mrs. Rita Kishore Sinha, Non-Executive Director @ @ Ms. Rivoli Sinha, Non-Executive Director @ @ Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha, Independent Director 9:1 # Mr. Uday Singh, Independent Director 11:1 2.10 Mr. Tirumalai Cunnavakaum Anandanpillai Ranganathan, Independent Director 4:1 0.30 Mr. Sunil Srivastav, Independent Director 4:1 0.30 Mr. Rajan Verma, Independent Director 4:1 0.93 Mrs. Vrinda Sarup, Independent Director N.A. $ Mr. Devesh Desai, Chief Financial Officer N.A. 4.22 Mr. Brajesh Kumar, Chief Financial Officer (India) N.A. 5.61 Ms. Pushpalatha K, Company Secretary N.A. 8.00

Remuneration includes salary, allowances and performance linked incentive.

Remuneration to Non-Promoter Independent Directors includes commission paid during the financial year ended March 31, 2024 pertaining to financial year 2022-23.Sitting fee paid to the Directors is excluded.

@ Since the remuneration to Non-Executive Promoter Directors includes a sitting fee for attending meetings of the Board, the ratio of their remuneration to median remuneration and % increase in remuneration is not comparable and hence, not stated.

#

No commission was paid to Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha during the financial year 2023, hence the % increase in the remuneration is not comparable.

$ Mrs. Vrinda Sarup was appointed as an Independent Director effective June 20, 2023, and no commission was paid to her during the financial year 2023. Hence, the percentage increase in remuneration is not comparable.

2. The variable pay of Mr. Rituraj Kishore Sinha, Managing Director and Mr. Arvind Kumar Prasad, Director-Finance, is based on clearly laid out criteria and measures that are aligned with the desired performance and business objectives of the Company. The variable pay is determined by various parameters such as return on equity, earnings per share, CXO level planning, succession planning, guidance and mentoring provided to project teams for executing Technology Transformation projects, coaching of commercial teams on process improvement and control, reviewing and analysing contracts and costs and other strategic goals as determined by the Board from time to time.

3. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year 2023-24 is 7.95%.

4. There were 1,63,744 permanent employees on the rolls of the Company as on March 31,2024.

5. Average percentage increase made in the salaries of employees, other than the managerial personnel in the financial year 2023-24, was 6.67 % over the previous financial year and the average remuneration of the managerial personnel for the same financial year was increased by 7%.

6. It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

Form No. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31,2024 [Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No. 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members,

SIS Limited

Regd. Office: Annapoorna Bhawan,

Telephone Exchange Road, Kurji,

Patna - 800010

I have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by SIS LIMITED (hereinafter called the "Company"). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided me a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/ statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon.

Based on my verification of the Company‘s books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, I hereby report that in my opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on March 31,2024, complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter.

I have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 according to the provisions of:

i. The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

ii. Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

iii. Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and ByeLaws framed thereunder;

iv. Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment and Overseas Direct Investment;

v. The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI):

(a) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;

(b) Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

(c) Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

(d) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018; (No instances for compliance requirements during the year);

(e) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021;

(f) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021; (No instances for compliance requirements during the year);

(g) Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client;

(h) Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021 (No instances for compliance requirements during the year);

(i) Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018; and

(j) Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

vi. The Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005

and applicable States Rules made thereunder;

vii. All other Labour, Employee and Industrial Laws to the

extent applicable to the Company;

I have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

During the period under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above wherever applicable.

I further report that

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notices were given to all directors to schedule the Board meetings, agenda and detailed note on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance and with necessary compliance wherever sent at shorter period and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

All decisions are carried through majority and recorded in the minutes and there were no dissenting views.

of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

1. The Company has issued and allotted in total 7312 equity shares on various dates during the year to the eligible employees of the Company pursuant to Companys Employees Stock Option Plan, 2016.

2. The Company bought back 16,36,363 Equity Shares having a face value of 5/- each ("Equity Shares") at a price of 550/- per Equity Share, through the "tender offer" route in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018.

I further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with size and operations

Delivering Profitable Growth. Driving Innovative Solutions.

ANNEXURE TO SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

To,

The Members,

SIS Limited

Patna - 800010

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the Secretarial records. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. We believe that the processes and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the company.

4. Wherever required, we have obtained the Management representation about the compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events etc.

5. The compliance of the provisions of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on test basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the company.

SUDHIR VISHNUPANT HULYALKAR

Company Secretary in Practice

Place: Bengaluru Date: May 1,2024

FCS No.: 6040 CP No.: 6137 Peer Review Certificate No. 607/2019 UDIN: F006040F000284065

Form No. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31,2024 [Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To

The Members,

Dusters Total Solutions Services Private Limited

#332/1, Corporate Miller, 3rd Floor,

Thimmaiah Road, Vasanth Nagar,

Bangalore - 560052

I have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Dusters Total Solutions Services Private Limited (hereinafter called the Company) (CIN: U74999KA2007PTC042734). Secretarial audit was

conducted in a manner that provided me a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon.

Auditors Responsibility:

My responsibility is to express opinion on the compliance with the applicable laws, act, rules or regulations in maintaining their records, documents, statements by the company based on audit. The audit was conducted in accordance with Auditing Standards (CSAS-1 to CSAS-4) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

I have obtained reasonable assurance about whether the statements prepared, documents or Records maintained by the company are free from misstatement. Due to the inherent limitations of an audit including internal, financial and operating controls, there is an unavoidable risk that some misstatements or material non-compliances may not be detected, even though the audit is properly planned and performed in accordance with the Standards.

Opinion

Based on my verification of the Companys books, papers, minutes, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, I hereby report that in my opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on March 31,2024 complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

for the financial year ended on March 31,2024 according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Byelaws framed thereunder;

(iii) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act):-

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993;

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

(iv) The other laws as may be applicable specifically to the Company are: Based on the information and explanations given to me by the Company, I report that adequate systems and processes are in place to monitor and ensure compliance with the provisions of other applicable Acts including Employee Provident Fund Act, The Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 and other laws related to the industry as well as tax laws applicable to the Company.

I have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

I further report that

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors.

The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

There was a delay in filling the casual vacancy of the women director as per Section 149(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 3 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014.

I have examined the books, papers, minutes, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the board meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

This report is to be read with my letter of even date, which is annexed as Annexure A.

I further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.