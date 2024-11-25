|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|SIS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by debt issue in the form of debentures.
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|SIS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. SIS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024) Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|SIS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by debt issue in the form of debentures subject to requisite approvals. The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, August 2, 2024, considered and approved the proposal to raise funds through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis for an amount of up to INR 190 Crores, subject to the approval of the members. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on August 2, 2024, approved the proposal to raise funds through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis for an amount of up to INR 190 Crores. In the meeting held today, the Board further considered and approved the proposal to raise additional funds through the issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis for an amount of up to INR 60 Crores, aggregating the issuance of NCDs to INR 250 Crores. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|SIS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Stock Split Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|SIS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|SIS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 30, 2024 The Board of Directors approved the re-appointment of Mr. Ravindra Kishore Sinha as Executive Director and Chairman of the Company for a period of 5 years effective May 15, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
