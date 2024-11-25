Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024

SIS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by debt issue in the form of debentures.

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

SIS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. SIS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024) Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

SIS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by debt issue in the form of debentures subject to requisite approvals. The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, August 2, 2024, considered and approved the proposal to raise funds through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis for an amount of up to INR 190 Crores, subject to the approval of the members. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on August 2, 2024, approved the proposal to raise funds through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis for an amount of up to INR 190 Crores. In the meeting held today, the Board further considered and approved the proposal to raise additional funds through the issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis for an amount of up to INR 60 Crores, aggregating the issuance of NCDs to INR 250 Crores. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

SIS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Stock Split Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 17 Apr 2024

SIS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024