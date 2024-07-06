AGM 06/07/2024 The Fortieth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 12:00 Noon IST at Hotel Maurya, Fraser Road, Patna - 800 001. Please find enclosed proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024) Voting Results and Scrutiniser Report of 40th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.07.2024)