|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Jul 2024
|12 Jun 2024
|AGM 06/07/2024 The Fortieth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 12:00 Noon IST at Hotel Maurya, Fraser Road, Patna - 800 001. Please find enclosed proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024) Voting Results and Scrutiniser Report of 40th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.07.2024)
