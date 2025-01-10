To The Members of SIS Limited (formerly known as ‘Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SIS Limited (formerly known as ‘Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited) (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of Material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit & other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation & disclosures of revenue Audit Procedures Our audit procedures on recognition, measurement, presentation & disclosures of revenue included but not limited to the following: The Companys revenue for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, is 45,412.58 million. A significant proportion of the Companys revenue is derived from contracts with customer which consist of the rendering of services. • We performed testing of revenue transactions to confirm the transactions had been appropriately recorded in the statement of profit & loss and verified the satisfaction of performance obligation to recognise revenue by analyzing the contract and terms of the sale and determining whether the management has appropriately identified the separate performance obligations, where relevant; compared the terms with the revenue recorded by management to determine whether the Companys revenue recognition policies had been properly applied and has been appropriately measured; and testing managements calculations. Revenue towards satisfaction of a performance obligation is measured at the amount of transaction price (net of variable consideration) allocated to that performance obligation. Revenue is recognized when the Company has completed its performance obligations under the contracts and/ or the control is transferred to the customer. Revenue is recognized in a manner that depicts the transfer of goods and/ or services to customers at an amount that reflects the consideration the Company expects to be entitled to in exchange for those goods or services. • We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to contract monitoring, billings and approvals and related IT controls used to generate the information. The basis for the evaluation of internal control has been Companys internal control framework for financial reporting. The testing of controls and amounts has been performed on a sample basis. Further, the contractual terms also underpin the measurement and recognition of revenue and profit. The Company is therefore required to make operational and financial assumptions & various judgements. • We obtained and read customer contracts and confirmed our understanding of the Companys sales process from initiation to collection of receivables, including the design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls. • We read and understood the Companys accounting policy for the recognition of revenue as per Ind AS 115. The nature of the Services provided by the Company also gives rise to a significant amount of work which is recorded as accrued/ unbilled income with corresponding profit recognition. Accrued/ unbilled income as on March 31,2024, aggregated to 2,903.29 million. • We requested independent balance confirmations from the Companys customers on a sample basis. • Tested a sample of accrued unbilled income balance with supporting documentation which includes attendance records, customer acceptance, reviewing customer correspondence where necessary and ensuring cut-off had been appropriately applied. Uncertain tax positions and deferred tax assets Audit Procedures The Company operates in a complex tax environment and is subject to a range of tax risks during the normal course of business. Where the amount of tax payable is uncertain, the Company establishes provisions based on managements judgment of the probable amount of the future tax liability. The Company has material certain tax positions including matters under disputes which involves significant judgement to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Our audit procedures in relation to the recognition of Uncertain tax position and deferred tax assets/liabilities included, but were not limited to the following: • Discussion with the management on the development of tax litigations during the year ended March 31,2024. • Verification that the accounting and/or disclosures as the case may be in the standalone financial statements is by the assessment of management/ tax practitioners. In addition, the Company has recognized 1,680.38 million of deferred tax assets on March 31, 2024. The recognition of deferred tax assets involves judgment by management regarding the likelihood of the realization of these assets. The expectation that these assets will be realized is dependent on a number of factors, including whether there will be sufficient taxable profits in future periods to support the utilization of these assets. • Obtaining a representation letter from the management on the assessment of those matters as per SA 580 (revised) - written representations. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls implemented by the Company over recognition of deferred tax assets based on the assessment of the Companys ability to generate sufficient taxable profits in the foreseeable future allowing the use of deferred tax assets. For details: - Refer to Note No 8 to the Standalone Financial Statements. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations performed by the management. • Evaluated managements assessment for adjustment of such deferred tax assets as per provisions of the Income- tax Act, 1961 and appropriateness of the accounting treatment with respect to the recognition of deferred tax assets as per requirements of Ind AS 12, Income Taxes. • Evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosures made in the financial statements in respect of deferred tax assets.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys

ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we

are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. {Refer Note 34 (b) to the financial statements}.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee,

security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company had not declared and paid any dividend during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The Audit trail feature has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and has not been tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

To the best of our information and according to the

explanations provided to us by the Company and the

books of account and records examined by us in the

normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment and right of use assets have been physically verified by the management in phased manner according to designed process, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The discrepancies, noticed on such physical verification had been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of- use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As explained to us, physical verification has

been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals during the year in respect of inventory i.e. uniforms and the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SIS Limited of even date)

far as we could ascertain and according to the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate were noticed between the physical stock and book records.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limit against current asset in excess of 5 Crore in aggregate, from banks. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investment in, provided guarantee or security, granted unsecured loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year in respect of which the requisite information is set out below. However, there were no advances in the nature of loans given during the year:

(a) (A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by

us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans. However, the Company has given loans or guarantee to subsidiaries which are disclosed hereunder:

( in Million)

Particulars Guarantee Loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year to subsidiaries 25.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases to subsidiaries. 1,635.26 123.46

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no loans or advances and guarantees or securities to parties other than subsidiaries, joint venture. Further the Company is not having any associates during the year.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided and security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of disputes are given below:

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no amount overdue in respect of the loans as per the respective loan agreements.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence the reporting under clause 3(iii) (f) is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Section 185 are not applicable to the Company. However, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees provided, to the extent applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any deposits are outstanding during the year. There are no deemed deposits under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the requirement of maintenance of cost records pursuant to Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government in terms of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion:

(a) the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax, service tax, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities with slight delays. There were no undisputed amounts outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount (in million) Finance Act, 1994 Service tax Appellate Authority - upto Commissioners level (at Madurai) FY* 2011-12 0.18 Finance Act, 1994 Service tax Appellate Authority - upto Comm. Appeal level (Commissioner Appeal allowed, however sent back to commissioner) FY* 2011-12 1.55 Finance Act, 1994 Service tax Appellate Authority- upto commissioner level FY* 2014-15 & FY 2015-16 0.19 Finance Act, 1994 Service tax Appellate Authority- upto Pr. Commissioner Level FY* 2014-15, FY* 2015-16 & FY* 2016-17 3.46 Finance Act, 1994 Service tax Appellate Authority - upto commissioner level FY* 2015-16 32.49 Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand Appellate Authority - CIT (A) FY* 2012-13 4.22 Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand Appellate Authority - CIT (A) FY* 2015-16 4.21 Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand Appellate Authority - CIT (A) FY* 2016-17 4.12 Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand Appellate Authority - CIT (A) FY* 2018-19 208.73 Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand Appellate Authority - CIT (A) FY* 2021-22 160.89 GST Act, 2017 GST Appellate Authority - upto Assistnat Commissioner FY* 2017-18 7.19

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount (in million) GST Act, 2017 GST Appellate Authority - upto Deputy Commissioner (ST - III) FY* 2017-18 0.12 GST Act, 2017 GST Appellate Authority - upto Joint Commissioner State Tax FY* 2017-18 2.61 GST Act, 2017 GST Appellate Authority - upto Assistant Commissioner FY* 2017-18 & FY* 2018-19 27.13 GST Act, 2017 GST Appellate Authority - upto Superintendent FY* 2017-18 & FY* 2018-19 3.39 GST Act, 2017 GST Appellate Authority - upto Assistant Commisioner FY* 2018-19 5.01 GST Act, 2017 GST Appellate Authority - upto Deputy Commissioner (ST - III) FY* 2018-19 0.76 GST Act, 2017 GST Appellate Authority - upto Deputy Commissioner of State Tax FY* 2018-19 9.57 GST Act, 2017 GST Appellate Authority - upto Joint Commissioner of State Tax FY* 2018-19 4.06 GST Act, 2017 GST Appellate Authority - Superintendent (Gr-25) FY* 2018-19 & FY* 2019-20 3.43 GST Act, 2017 GST Appellate Authority - Deputy Commissioner of State Tax FY* 2019-20 2.16 GST Act, 2017 GST Appellate Authority - State Tax Officer FY* 2020-21 0.05

with him. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not

shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (x)(b) of para 3 of the order is not applicable.

xi. (a) As per the information and explanation given

to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company by its employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of such case by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have been informed that there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. Accordingly, the reporting under the clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS (Refer Note No. 39 to the financial statements).

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanation

given to us and based on our examination of records, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date of our report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into noncash transactions with directors or persons connected an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing or other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5)

of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SIS Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of SIS LIMITED (formerly known as ‘Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited)

(the "Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial

statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.