Summary

M/s Ganesh Benzoplast Limited was incorporated on 15th May, 1986. The Company is a leading independent Liquid Storage Tank (LST) provider, specialized in storage and handling of liquid chemicals and oil products and has storage terminals at JNPT (Navi Mumbai), Cochin and Goa. It is operating into the business of manufacturing of speciality chemicals, food preservatives and oil additives having 2 factories at MIDC Tarapur, in Maharashtra. Apart from these, the Company is into diversified business in providing conditioned storage facilities for bulk liquids and chemicals at various ports in India and in manufacture, export of premium range of specialty chemicals, food preservatives and Industrial lubricants.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.95 to expand the chemical storage terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port near Bombay and to set up manufacturing facilities for refined iodised salt (inst. cap.:3,60,000 tpa). The company has commissioned the first stage of the storage tank at JNPT and is acquiring a sick company, United Salt Work Industries.GBLs main product, benzoate plasticisers is a organic compounds added to plastics to improve the properties of plastic during fabrication. The plasticisers help reduce the viscosity of molten plastics, rendering shaping and forming easier. They find extensive use in PVC items, footwear, power and telephone cables, hoses, vinyl flooring, electrical insulations and a range of household items.In 1996, the company increased the manu

