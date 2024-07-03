SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹134.61
Prev. Close₹134.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹112.32
Day's High₹135.55
Day's Low₹129.05
52 Week's High₹217.05
52 Week's Low₹126.8
Book Value₹73.61
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)943.06
P/E15.57
EPS8.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.2
14.7
21.69
6.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
492.28
340.12
260.53
228.48
Net Worth
499.48
354.82
282.22
234.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
259.56
246.67
169.15
118.11
yoy growth (%)
5.22
45.82
43.21
-1.1
Raw materials
-74.58
-93.71
-63.18
-33.92
As % of sales
28.73
37.99
37.35
28.72
Employee costs
-15.41
-14.38
-11.36
-8.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
56.51
41.11
29.76
14.88
Depreciation
-14.15
-12.97
-12.01
-11.01
Tax paid
-27.07
0
0
0
Working capital
22.91
26.59
3.19
3.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.22
45.82
43.21
-1.1
Op profit growth
19.74
22.2
37.22
0.69
EBIT growth
24
23.46
35.62
8.3
Net profit growth
-29.93
-58.27
532.64
-73.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
477.08
420.85
357.51
270.41
246.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
477.08
420.85
357.51
270.41
246.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.48
8.29
3.08
1.46
0.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rishi R Pilani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ramesh Punjabi
Independent Director
Jagruti Chetan Gaikwad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ekta Dhanda
Independent Director
Niraj Nabh Kumar
Independent Director
John Joseph
Independent Director
G L Kundalwal
Executive Director
Shyam Nihate
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd
Summary
M/s Ganesh Benzoplast Limited was incorporated on 15th May, 1986. The Company is a leading independent Liquid Storage Tank (LST) provider, specialized in storage and handling of liquid chemicals and oil products and has storage terminals at JNPT (Navi Mumbai), Cochin and Goa. It is operating into the business of manufacturing of speciality chemicals, food preservatives and oil additives having 2 factories at MIDC Tarapur, in Maharashtra. Apart from these, the Company is into diversified business in providing conditioned storage facilities for bulk liquids and chemicals at various ports in India and in manufacture, export of premium range of specialty chemicals, food preservatives and Industrial lubricants.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.95 to expand the chemical storage terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port near Bombay and to set up manufacturing facilities for refined iodised salt (inst. cap.:3,60,000 tpa). The company has commissioned the first stage of the storage tank at JNPT and is acquiring a sick company, United Salt Work Industries.GBLs main product, benzoate plasticisers is a organic compounds added to plastics to improve the properties of plastic during fabrication. The plasticisers help reduce the viscosity of molten plastics, rendering shaping and forming easier. They find extensive use in PVC items, footwear, power and telephone cables, hoses, vinyl flooring, electrical insulations and a range of household items.In 1996, the company increased the manu
Read More
The Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹131 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd is ₹943.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd is 15.57 and 1.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd is ₹126.8 and ₹217.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.34%, 3 Years at 9.47%, 1 Year at -16.08%, 6 Month at -11.52%, 3 Month at -6.51% and 1 Month at -3.42%.
