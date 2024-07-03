iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd Share Price

131
(-2.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open134.61
  • Day's High135.55
  • 52 Wk High217.05
  • Prev. Close134.61
  • Day's Low129.05
  • 52 Wk Low 126.8
  • Turnover (lac)112.32
  • P/E15.57
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value73.61
  • EPS8.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)943.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

134.61

Prev. Close

134.61

Turnover(Lac.)

112.32

Day's High

135.55

Day's Low

129.05

52 Week's High

217.05

52 Week's Low

126.8

Book Value

73.61

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

943.06

P/E

15.57

EPS

8.67

Divi. Yield

0

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.01%

Non-Promoter- 5.09%

Institutions: 5.08%

Non-Institutions: 55.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.2

14.7

21.69

6.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

492.28

340.12

260.53

228.48

Net Worth

499.48

354.82

282.22

234.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

259.56

246.67

169.15

118.11

yoy growth (%)

5.22

45.82

43.21

-1.1

Raw materials

-74.58

-93.71

-63.18

-33.92

As % of sales

28.73

37.99

37.35

28.72

Employee costs

-15.41

-14.38

-11.36

-8.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

56.51

41.11

29.76

14.88

Depreciation

-14.15

-12.97

-12.01

-11.01

Tax paid

-27.07

0

0

0

Working capital

22.91

26.59

3.19

3.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.22

45.82

43.21

-1.1

Op profit growth

19.74

22.2

37.22

0.69

EBIT growth

24

23.46

35.62

8.3

Net profit growth

-29.93

-58.27

532.64

-73.51

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

477.08

420.85

357.51

270.41

246.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

477.08

420.85

357.51

270.41

246.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.48

8.29

3.08

1.46

0.34

View Annually Results

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rishi R Pilani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ramesh Punjabi

Independent Director

Jagruti Chetan Gaikwad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ekta Dhanda

Independent Director

Niraj Nabh Kumar

Independent Director

John Joseph

Independent Director

G L Kundalwal

Executive Director

Shyam Nihate

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd

Summary

M/s Ganesh Benzoplast Limited was incorporated on 15th May, 1986. The Company is a leading independent Liquid Storage Tank (LST) provider, specialized in storage and handling of liquid chemicals and oil products and has storage terminals at JNPT (Navi Mumbai), Cochin and Goa. It is operating into the business of manufacturing of speciality chemicals, food preservatives and oil additives having 2 factories at MIDC Tarapur, in Maharashtra. Apart from these, the Company is into diversified business in providing conditioned storage facilities for bulk liquids and chemicals at various ports in India and in manufacture, export of premium range of specialty chemicals, food preservatives and Industrial lubricants.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.95 to expand the chemical storage terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port near Bombay and to set up manufacturing facilities for refined iodised salt (inst. cap.:3,60,000 tpa). The company has commissioned the first stage of the storage tank at JNPT and is acquiring a sick company, United Salt Work Industries.GBLs main product, benzoate plasticisers is a organic compounds added to plastics to improve the properties of plastic during fabrication. The plasticisers help reduce the viscosity of molten plastics, rendering shaping and forming easier. They find extensive use in PVC items, footwear, power and telephone cables, hoses, vinyl flooring, electrical insulations and a range of household items.In 1996, the company increased the manu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd share price today?

The Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹131 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd is ₹943.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd is 15.57 and 1.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd is ₹126.8 and ₹217.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd?

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.34%, 3 Years at 9.47%, 1 Year at -16.08%, 6 Month at -11.52%, 3 Month at -6.51% and 1 Month at -3.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.02 %
Institutions - 5.08 %
Public - 55.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.